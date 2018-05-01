Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife are proud parents of baby girl
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, are proud parents for the first time — it's a girl: Isla Rose Earnhardt.
Amy broke the news Tuesday morning on Twitter.
She's finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever.— Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018
Dale Jr. himself tweeted that his life is now forever changed.
Everyone was right. It's a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed. https://t.co/D2U0LxCORN— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 1, 2018
Reactions from around the racing world began to pour in.
