Liverpool reaches Champions League final despite loss at Roma

ROME — Liverpool advanced to its first Champions League final in more than a decade despite a 4-2 loss at Roma on Wednesday.

The Reds scored two early goals and that was all they needed to advance 7-6 on aggregate after a 5-2 win in the first leg of the semifinals.

"Tonight was all about getting the job done," said Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who scored an own goal. "We're through to the final now and we've got there by beating some very good teams along the way."

WE'RE HEADING TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fYVKiQh5hl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2018

Sadio Mane took advantage of a misplaced Roma pass to put Liverpool ahead nine minutes in and Georginio Wijnaldum restored the advantage with a header after Milner's own goal.

Edin Dzeko equalized for Roma early in the second half and Radja Nainggolan scored two late goals for the hosts as the Giallorossi narrowly missed out on another miracle after their stunning 3-0 second-leg victory over Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

In the May 26 final in Kiev, Ukraine, Liverpool will face two-time defending champion Real Madrid.

Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the other semifinal.

81: Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool (final)09: Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool 09: Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid14: Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid14: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool18: ❔❓ #UCLfinal #UCL pic.twitter.com/xDJJLHfTLT — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 2, 2018

Liverpool last reached the final in 2007, when it lost to AC Milan, having won the last of its five titles over Milan two years earlier.

There were concerns of fan violence surrounding the match after two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault outside the stadium before the first leg in Liverpool.

Supporters of both clubs met at Rome's City Hall earlier Wednesday to condemn violence and express solidarity with Sean Cox, the Liverpool supporter who was severely injured in the clashes last week.

Inside the stadium, fans of both sides lit flares in the stands before kickoff. It was so loud at one point that the Champions League anthem couldn't be heard.

With Liverpool advancing and Roma winning the match, both sets of fans applauded their clubs at the final whistle.

Afterward, Liverpool players posed near their fans behind a banner that read, "Sean Cox: You'll never walk alone."

For the magnificent You'll Never Walk Alone For the atmospheric nights For the beautiful 'Allez Allez Allez' For the welcoming of the team bus For every single cheer of every single soul during all these massive games Thank you all, @LFC fans #UCL #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/CQjX6kHEpx — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 2, 2018

Like the first leg, Liverpool was more impressive early on before Roma asserted itself late.

Roma's defense looked out of sorts when Nainggolan misplaced a pass early on and Roberto Firmino set up Mane for an unchallenged goal — the first that Roma has conceded at home in this season's Champions League.

Roma equalized six minutes later when Dejan Lovren's attempt to clear an effort from Stephan El Shaarawy ricocheted off teammate James Milner's face back into his own goal.

Ten minutes later, Edin Dzeko's attempt to head away a Liverpool corner went backwards instead toward Wijnaldum, who nodded it in.

El Shaarawy hit the post with a shot from beyond the area before the break.

Roma's hill was just too tall to climb in the 2nd leg as Liverpool reached their first Champions League final since 2007.Watch the full 90' in 90 seconds! pic.twitter.com/gAidzJPjhy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 2, 2018

El Shaarawy, who put in a strong performance, also had a role in Roma's second goal. His curling effort was batted away by goalkeeper Loris Karius and Dzeko had enough time to control the rebound before shooting firmly into the far corner for his eighth goal in 12 matches in this season's competition.

Roma could have had a penalty shortly after the hour mark, but Liverpool got away with an evident handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold as he blocked a close-range effort from El Shaarawy.

Nainggolan then put his team ahead on the night with a long-range shot off the post in the 86th for his first goal in 24 Champions League appearances.

In added time, Nainggolan converted a penalty following a handball by Ragnar Klavan.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, who scored the opening two goals of the first leg and who has 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season, was held scoreless against his former club.