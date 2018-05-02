Difference between PGA Championship and Wells Fargo? It's a turf battle

Justin Thomas isn't fooling himself: Quail Hollow might be the same layout as it was last August, but not the same conditions, not the same turf.

That makes a difference to the guy who won the PGA Championship on this course, but with Bermuda grass suited to the heat of a Carolinas summer, rather than the rye overseed for tournament play in May.

"I wish it was exactly like it was for the PGA," Thomas said Wednesday, following the pro-am before the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday. "I like the Bermuda grass, just from a comfort level. Or the Bermuda greens, I definitely like more."

Thomas and fellow tour golfers say this is more than a superficial difference. Rory McIlroy, who has twice won at Quail Hollow, prefers the course as it plays in the spring to how it played in August, with the Bermuda.

"Any time you can get over seeded, I like that. This golf course feels two or three shots easier than it was for the PGA," McIlroy said, noting also some moved tee boxes from the August layout. "The rough is way more predictable."

Still, coming back to Quail Hollow has to be a confidence boost for Thomas. He made a save on the 17th hole in August that he considers one of — if not the — best shots of his career. That save of his first round was essential to him winning the PGA.

"If I don't get that up-and-down, everything would have been different. … Johnson decided to share something with his parents Thursday, before moving on from the PGA.

"I took a picture of that hole today and sent it to my parents because it's the best shot I ever hit in my life," Thomas said. "It's some pretty special memories on an extremely difficult hole."

Masters memory hard to shake

It took a long, painful week for McIlroy to find his way out of the azaleas.

McIlroy was in prime position a few weeks ago to win the 2018 Masters and become just the sixth man to complete a career golf Grand Slam. He instead shot a final-round 74, six strokes behind winner Patrick Reed. It was an opportunity destroyed by a half-dozen missed putts inside 10 feet, and the emotional hangover lasted a while.

"Binge-watched a couple of shows ("Billion," he later detailed), read a couple of books, drank a few bottles of wine," McIlroy recalled Wednesday, after the pro-am. "That sounds really bad. It wasn't that bad."

It sounded bad in the retelling.

"It was just the quiet moments when you're staring off in the distance and you're thinking about a certain shot or a certain putt," McIlroy reflected. "It got to the point where I needed to see a bit of daylight and get outside and go for walk and start to do my usual thing. Then, it sort of went away and then your mind starts to focus on what's coming up."

McIlroy said it wasn't so much about missing that career Grand Slam, because every Masters has unique significance.

"The Masters has now become the biggest golf tournament in the world, and I'm comfortable saying that. I don't care about the U.S. Open or The Open Championship," he said. "(The Masters is) the biggest tournament in the world, the most amount of eyeballs, the most amount of hype.

"The most amount of everything is at Augusta."

Observations

• Brian Harman is this tournament's defending champion, except not in the traditional sense: The Wells Fargo was played in Wilmington a year ago with Quail Hollow in preparation for the PGA Championship. "It's certainly odd not defending at the coure that you won," Harman said Wednesday. "I've done OK here. I've had a top-10 and finished 13th or so in the PGA."

• Wednesday is prime autograph day (the last before rounds count). Thomas is happy to sign, with one caveat: "My big thing is I want to sign for every kid that I can. … It's a lot cooler for a kid and I know that kids don't have any bad intentions to them."

• Wednesday's weather was Goldilocks: Not too hot, not too cold. And surely a departure from the August humidity from the PGA Championship.

Worth mentioning

• Ideally, the storm front passing through Charlotte over the weekend arrives, as predicted, in the evening, then clears out early enough Sunday not to be disruptive to the final round.

• Beyond various notables who played in Wednesday's pro-am (beyond Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets): ESPN analyst Jay Bilas and former North Carolina governor (and Charlotte mayor) Pat McCrory • Thomas said fans probably miss how fine the line is between success and failure on the pro tour in this regard: "Playing good golf and just not getting anything out of it; getting bad bounces or getting in bad waves, not getting the right tee times and putts lipping out instead of lipping in."

They said it

"My mental game last year at this tournament was maybe the best it's ever been. I stayed patient, I picked my spots." — Thomas, on winning at Quail Hollow in the PGA Championship, his first major title.

"I've basically done everything that I would have wanted to on that list, maybe even more than that." — McIlroy, asked to reflect on his 20s (his 29th birthday is Friday).

"The average (tour) golfer now is just a bigger, better athlete. … .Guys that would have been piddling around in minor-league baseball are out here hitting 320 yards now." — Harman on who golf attracts now at the top level.