USA Today's post-spring 1-130 college football rankings
Updated 7 hours ago
Last week's ranking of the post-spring Top 25 for the Football Bowl Subdivision was just the beginning. With spring drills in the books and less than four months until the start of the 2018 season, let's rank 'em all.
The USA Today Sports post-spring 1-130 for the entire FBS digs deep into each of conference to make an early suggestion for how things will shake out. Remember the one casting change: Idaho is moving down to the Football Championship Subdivision and Liberty is moving up. We're still sitting at 130 teams.
Check out the post-spring Top 25 for notes on each of the nation's projected top teams. The 1-130 will have brief thoughts on a select number of teams seemingly outside the College Football Playoff picture.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Wisconsin
4. Washington
5. Ohio State
17 Saturdays until Ohio State football! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7z081eucJU— Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) May 5, 2018
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. TCU
9. Penn State
Penn State's @McSorley_IX takes the #⃣1⃣ spot in @sportingnews ' Top 25 College Football QBs for 2018. Full List: https://t.co/vcZiWt1Orf #WeAre pic.twitter.com/7xhOxmi5gk— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 3, 2018
10. Miami (Fla.)
11. Auburn
12. Stanford
13. Michigan
14. Boise State
15. Michigan State
16. Notre Dame
Notre Dame Football: Return of the Irish Coming soon to a stadium near you. #GoIrish ☘ #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/sL5iKiEapK— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) May 4, 2018
17. Florida Atlantic
18. Virginia Tech
19. West Virginia
20. San Diego State
21. Mississippi State
22. Iowa State
23. Oklahoma State
24. South Carolina
25. Southern California
26. Kansas State
27. Central Florida
#UCF QB McKenzie Milton responds on his Instagram Story to @GregMcElroy 's comments. McElroy said in an interview to @ESPNUonSiriusXM , UCF 'would've been dusted' by Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Auburn if the College Football Playoff national championship was 'on the line'. pic.twitter.com/PBjB1ED8WM— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) May 7, 2018
28. Northwestern
29. Florida State
30. Utah
31. Texas A&M
32. Arizona
33. Texas
34. North Carolina State
35. Iowa
Central Florida is capable of reaching another New Year's Six bowl under a brand-new staff. Willie Taggart isn't known for rapid turnarounds, but Florida State has the talent to push Clemson. I might be a little too bullish on Arizona's shot in the Pac-12 Conference South Division under Kevin Sumlin.
36. Toledo
37. Louisville
38. Northern Illinois
39. Memphis
40. Oregon
41. LSU
42. UCLA
43. South Florida
44. Marshall
45. Boston College
46. Arkansas State
47. Fresno State
48. Houston
49. Washington State
50. Pittsburgh
MIC'D UP: Quintin WirginisSenior. Leader. Linebacker. #H2P pic.twitter.com/4yRHjtKUnb— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) April 27, 2018
LSU could win eight or nine games or finish 6-6 under Ed Orgeron. Don't sleep on Marshall riding its defense to a Conference USA title. Look for Pittsburgh and Pat Narduzzi to make a nice rebound after a disappointing 2017.
51. Texas Tech
52. Nebraska
53. Florida
54. Navy
55. Duke
56. Missouri
57. Temple
58. North Texas
59. Wake Forest
60. Troy
61. Louisiana Tech
62. Virginia
63. Army
64. Middle Tennessee
65. Wyoming
Scott Frost will have Nebraska in the national mix, just not in 2018. The same could be said for Dan Mullen at Florida, but not until the Gators find a quarterback. Temple is experienced and stout on defense, so UCF shouldn't look past the Owls.
66. Tennessee
67. Indiana
68. Southern Mississippi
69. Arkansas
70. Appalachian State
71. California
72. Georgia Tech
73. Kentucky
74. Purdue
75. Massachusetts
76. Mississippi
77. Minnesota
78. Syracuse
79. Ohio
80. Maryland
81. North Carolina
82. Baylor
83. Vanderbilt
84. Colorado State
85. Arizona State
The start of the Jeremy Pruitt era at Tennessee will be a success if it ends in the postseason. Arkansas hired a good one in Chad Morris, though he needs a year or two to get his offense going. Syracuse is overdue for a breakthrough, but I have my doubts. All eyes will be on Herm Edwards and Arizona State, if not always for reasons related to football.
86. Air Force
87. SMU
88. Utah State
89. Western Kentucky
90. Tulane
91. Brigham Young
92. Old Dominion
93. Rutgers
94. Alabama-Birmingham
95. Tulsa
96. Akron
97. Florida International
98. Buffalo
99. Colorado
100. Western Michigan
BYU's offense can't be worse, I think, but the schedule does the Cougars no favors. I could be underrating Rutgers, which might not make a bowl game this year under Chris Ash but definitely has a postseason trip at some point in its future. Tulsa is another team that needs to prove itself after a dreadful 2017.
101. Miami (Ohio)
102. UTSA
103. Coastal Carolina
104. New Mexico State
105. Georgia State
106. UNLV
107. Central Michigan
108. Cincinnati
109. Illinois
110. Eastern Michigan
111. Georgia Southern
112. Nevada
113. South Alabama
114. Louisiana-Monroe
115. Hawaii
Coastal Carolina will climb a few spots up the Sun Belt Conference ladder with head coach Joe Moglia's return to the sidelines. New Mexico State might get back to six wins but won't make any noise with its forgettable schedule. The youth movement will continue for Lovie Smith and Illinois.
116. Louisiana-Lafayette
117. Connecticut
118. Liberty
119. New Mexico
120. East Carolina
121. Kansas
122. Ball State
123. Charlotte
124. Rice
125. Oregon State
126. Bowling Green
127. Kent State
128. San Jose State
129. Texas State
130. UTEP
Things don't look great on paper for UConn, but Randy Edsall has surprised before. Liberty isn't eligible for the postseason as it transitions to the FBS. And UTEP starts at the bottom after ending last season as the nation's lone winless team.