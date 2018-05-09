Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Nation, World Sports

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 8:19 a.m.
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her Wimbledon women's singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber on Saturday, July 9, 2016.
Toby Melville/Reuters
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her Wimbledon women's singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber on Saturday, July 9, 2016.
Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's 'Being Serena,' a five-part documentary series.
HBO via AP
Serena Williams holds her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr., in a scene from the HBO's 'Being Serena,' a five-part documentary series.

Updated 20 hours ago

ROME — Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Italian Open, saying she needs more time to be "100 percent ready to compete."

The tournament made the announcement via Twitter.

Williams returned to the tour briefly this year after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also withdrew from this week's Madrid Open and sitting out Rome puts her status for the French Open, which starts May 27, in doubt.

Williams, a four-time Italian Open champion, has not played since her a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in March at the Miami Open.

Fellow American Catherine Bellis takes Williams' place in the Rome draw.

