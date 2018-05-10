Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Penn State student wins qualifier, takes step closer to possible U.S. Open berth

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

David Ross had never played a round at Butler Country Club prior to Wednesday.

And the 19-year-old Alexandria, Va., native, who now calls Fayetteville in central Pennsylvania home, likes to play golf for fun.

But during the U.S. Open local qualifier with his dad (Todd) on his bag, he did something unexpected by winning with a 3-under-par 67.

He along with Blacksburg,Va. native Jake Mondy, Indiana native and Robert Morris sophomore Kyle Grube and Penn State assistant coach T.J. Howe each earned berths to the U.S. Open sectionals June 4. The hope is to qualify for a spot in the Open at Shinnecock Hills, N.Y., on June 14-17.

Grube and Howe survived a three-way playoff with Oakmont Country Club pro Devin Gee, who saw his short par putt on the first playoff-hole lip out.

Ross is a student at Penn State in the Professional Golf Management program. He's not on the Penn State golf team by his choice.

“I had three options coming out of high school, and I decided the PGM program,” Ross said. “I just enjoy playing golf for fun.

“I played steady all day, had a couple good par saves early. Once I got a couple birdies, I knew I had a chance.”

Mondy is a graduate of Auburn and earned a spot on the PGA Canadian (MacKenzie) Tour, which starts later this month.

He selected Butler because a friend told him it was a fantastic course.

“I love northern golf courses, and this place is great,” Mondy said. “This course makes you think and the greens are tricky.”

Grube said his putting saved his round because he didn't hit the ball as well as he hoped.

“I'm glad to advance,” he said. “Qualifying definitely will help my confidence, especially the putt I made on first playoff hole.”

Howe, the 2017 Frank Fuhrer Invitational champion, hopes to head to New York next month. Last year as the first alternate, he waited all day to get in and no one withdrew.

A couple of local golfers missed from qualifying. Wexford's Mike Van Sickle and Irwin's Dan Obremski each shot 72, and Latrobe junior Brady Pevarnik shot 73.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me