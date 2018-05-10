Penn State student wins qualifier, takes step closer to possible U.S. Open berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Ross had never played a round at Butler Country Club prior to Wednesday.

And the 19-year-old Alexandria, Va., native, who now calls Fayetteville in central Pennsylvania home, likes to play golf for fun.

But during the U.S. Open local qualifier with his dad (Todd) on his bag, he did something unexpected by winning with a 3-under-par 67.

He along with Blacksburg,Va. native Jake Mondy, Indiana native and Robert Morris sophomore Kyle Grube and Penn State assistant coach T.J. Howe each earned berths to the U.S. Open sectionals June 4. The hope is to qualify for a spot in the Open at Shinnecock Hills, N.Y., on June 14-17.

Grube and Howe survived a three-way playoff with Oakmont Country Club pro Devin Gee, who saw his short par putt on the first playoff-hole lip out.

Ross is a student at Penn State in the Professional Golf Management program. He's not on the Penn State golf team by his choice.

“I had three options coming out of high school, and I decided the PGM program,” Ross said. “I just enjoy playing golf for fun.

“I played steady all day, had a couple good par saves early. Once I got a couple birdies, I knew I had a chance.”

Mondy is a graduate of Auburn and earned a spot on the PGA Canadian (MacKenzie) Tour, which starts later this month.

He selected Butler because a friend told him it was a fantastic course.

“I love northern golf courses, and this place is great,” Mondy said. “This course makes you think and the greens are tricky.”

Grube said his putting saved his round because he didn't hit the ball as well as he hoped.

“I'm glad to advance,” he said. “Qualifying definitely will help my confidence, especially the putt I made on first playoff hole.”

Howe, the 2017 Frank Fuhrer Invitational champion, hopes to head to New York next month. Last year as the first alternate, he waited all day to get in and no one withdrew.

A couple of local golfers missed from qualifying. Wexford's Mike Van Sickle and Irwin's Dan Obremski each shot 72, and Latrobe junior Brady Pevarnik shot 73.

