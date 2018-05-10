Rory McIlroy still searching for secret to Sawgras

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Rory McIlroy didn't break par until his fourth time at The Players Championship.

The next step is having a chance Sunday.

The four-time major champion has learned to love the TPC Sawgrass — “learned to like,” he quickly clarified with a smile — and he has taken small steps toward contention. The Stadium Course has a history of not favoring any one style of play, and the list of winners at the PGA Tour's premier event illustrates that, going from Greg Norman to Lee Janzen, from Tiger Woods to Craig Perks, from Henrik Stenson to Tim Clark.

“I felt like it handcuffed me,” McIlroy said. “I felt like I was just being stubborn, trying to hit driver where there's no point in hitting drive. So I've learned to take it for what it is — a very positional golf course.”

McIlroy said he now looks forward to The Players Championship, even though he has yet to finish closer than four shots of the winner. Much of that has to do with the water, just not any found on the golf course.

“I started staying on the beach a few years ago, and that's made the event a lot more enjoyable,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy is not alone in his struggles.

Jordan Spieth has gone the opposite direction. He nearly won the first time he played and didn't even make a bogey until his 59th hole. He tied for fourth. And that was the last time he played on the weekend at Sawgrass.

Dustin Johnson has never finished better than a tie for 12th.

It all starts to unfold Thursday, the final time The Players Championship will be held in May after a 12-year run before returning to the pre-Masters date in March.

Tiger Woods has won twice at Sawgrass. He has never missed the cut. But he has been perplexed by the Stadium Course, just like so many others. He has finished out of the top 20 in just over half his appearances, some of those when he was the most dominant player in golf.

“There's no way of faking it around this golf course,” said Woods, who won his first U.S. Amateur at Sawgrass in 1994. “The golf course negates a lot of different things.”