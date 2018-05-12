Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Webb Simpson runs lead to The Players Championship record 7 strokes

The Associated Press | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 8:29 p.m.
Webb Simpson plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Getty Images
Webb Simpson plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Webb Simpson of the United States reacts on the 17th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Webb Simpson of the United States reacts on the 17th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Updated 11 hours ago

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Webb Simpson didn't back off at The Players Championship with another shot he wasn't planning to make, atonement on the island-green 17th and a 4-under-par 68 that stretched his lead to a record seven shots Saturday.

He started with an 8-foot birdie putt on the opening hole. His shot from the back bunker to a front pin on the par-5 11th raced across the green and into the cup for an unlikely eagle.

And that island on the par-3 17th was no problem at all. A day after making double bogey to ruin his bid to break the course record, Simpson rapped in a 3-foot birdie putt.

It added to a 19-under 197, tying the 54-hole record set by Greg Norman on a soft course in March. And the 32-year-old Simpson has history on his side. No one ever has lost a seven-shot lead in the final round in PGA Tour history.

Tiger Woods had his best round on the Stadium Course, playing the final six holes in 1-over for a 65. Jordan Spieth made two bogeys in his round of 65 as both charged up the leaderboard in the morning with big crowds and loud cheers.

That got them into the top 10, but they made up only three shots on Simpson. They were 11 behind.

Danny Lee was leading the B-Flight with a bogey-free round but only two birdies on the par-5s on the back nine. He shot a 70 and will be in the final group.

Dustin Johnson at least improved his chances of staying No. 1 with four birdies over his final 10 holes for a 69. He was in third place, nine shots behind, and figured all he could do Sunday was go as low as he could and see where it led.

Johnson is among six players to lose a six-shot lead in the final round, last fall in Shanghai. And with danger lurking at every corner on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course, that would suggest that the crystal and largest paycheck in golf — just shy of $2 million — doesn't belong to Simpson just yet.

He just hasn't shown any signs of cracking.

His only two bogeys came on the toughest par-3 at Sawgrass (No. 8) and a three-putt from 40 feet on the 14th, the toughest hole in the third round. He finished the day with a par putt from 18 feet.

A trio of PGA champions — Jason Dufner (66), Jimmy Walker (70) and Jason Day (71) — were at 9-under 207, along with Xander Schauffele (71).

“If you take Webb out of the equation, the golf course is playing about like it always does,” Johnson said. “He's the only one that's going really low.”

Woods ran off four birdies in five holes at the start of his round, made the turn in 30 and then added a two-putt birdie at No. 11 and a pitch to 8 feet on the short 12th. He was in range of the course record that eluded Simpson on Saturday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me