Nation, World Sports

Webb Simpson completes dominant win at Players Championship

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
Webb Simpson won The Players Championship by four shots, his biggest win since the 2012 U.S. Open.
Tiger Woods was 6-under through 13 holes in the final round but stumbled late to finish with a 69 and tie for 11th.
Webb Simpson hits from an eighth hole sand trap, during the final round of the The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Webb Simpson hits from an eighth hole sand trap, during the final round of the The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Starting with the largest Sunday lead ever at The Players Championship was harder than Webb Simpson imagined. Hearing one big roar after another from Tiger Woods playing four groups ahead of him didn't help. Through it all, Simpson managed his game and his nerves.

Only when he had the crystal trophy did he start to crack.

He looked out at his wife, Dowd, a big supporter during the past few years of frustration as Simpson coped with the ban on the anchored putting stroke he used to make two Ryder Cup teams and win the U.S. Open.

And he thought about his mother at home in North Carolina, her first Mother's Day since Simpson's father died in November.

“It's been a tough few months for my mom, my brothers and sisters,” Simpson said as his voice began to crack. “This is a little beacon of light for my mom, to get this done on Mother's Day.”

There was never any doubt.

Simpson navigated his way through a few mistakes, but not too much stress in his four-shot victory Sunday at the TPC Sawgrass. Staked to a seven-shot lead, no one got closer than four shots, even after Simpson made double bogey on the 18th hole when his only remaining task was to finish the hole. He closed with a 1-over-par 73 to end more than four years without winning.

Woods made another big run that revved up the crowd and revived hopes that he was close to winning. So did Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Danny Lee. None could do enough to catch Simpson during a week of low scoring at the final Players Championship in May.

“It was harder than I thought,” Simpson said. “There's so much noise in front of us with Tiger, and you wonder what everybody is doing.”

The key moment for Simpson was hitting just short of the green on the par-5 11th to set up a two-putt birdie and then finding the island green on the 17th when he had a six-shot lead.

“Once I got to 17 and the ball was on the green,” he said, “internally I was celebrating.”

Justin Thomas left the TPC Sawgrass as the No. 1 player in the world. He closed with a 66 to tie for 11th, more than enough to end Dustin Johnson's 15-month reign at the top of the ranking.

Jimmy Walker closed with a bogey-free 67 and tied for second with Charl Schwartzel and Xander Schauffele, who also shot 67s. Walker, who struggled all of last year with Lyme disease, had his best finish since he won the 2016 PGA Championship.

Woods made the cut on the number, got back to the first page of the leaderboard with a 65 on Saturday and ran off six birdies through 12 holes in the final round. He was tied for second at one point, still four shots behind, but that was as close as he got. Woods made bogey on the 14th and was well short of the island green in making double bogey on No. 17.

He shot 69 and tied for 11th.

“I hit the ball better today than I did yesterday, and I obviously didn't end up with the score I needed to,” Woods said.

Brooks Koepka became the eighth player with a 63 on Sunday, making an albatross 2 on the par-5 16th. And there were 1,754 birdies for the week, breaking by 136 the record from 1996.

