Nation, World Sports

Alert the fun police! Nebraska baseball player benched for admiring home run

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 9:21 a.m.

Don't ever do that.

At least, not on Darin Erstad's watch.

Over the weekend, Nebraska's Angelo Altavilla hit a home run worthy of admiring.

Which Altavilla had no problem doing — for a few seconds, while also adding a bat flip — much to the dismay of Indiana catcher Ryan Fineman, who, shall we say, seemed to urge Altavilla to start running.

And Erstad was no fan, either. The coach and former MLB outfielder gave Altavilla an earful, didn't congratulate him upon returning to the dugout and benched him.

Erstad explained the benching was in the interest of protecting the rest of his players.

Erstad didn't hide from the situation. As Altavilla comes down the third-base line, you can see little to no reaction from his teammates in the dugout, and upon reaching the dugout steps, no teammates greet him to congratulate him.

Erstad is the only one there. And he's there with a purpose.

Jump ahead to 39 seconds into this video for his reaction.

"Don't ever do that again. Ever. Don't ever do that again," Erstad can be seen telling Altavilla.

We'll assume he got the hint.

Perhaps it's related to the gravity of the situation and the difference between pro and college ball, but Erstad had no problem with this:

That's Jose Bautista launching a go-ahead three-run homer into orbit in the 2015 ALDS.

And then that's Jose Bautista launching his bat into orbit.

In a radio interview at the time regarding that bat "flip," Erstad said "You hit a ball that far in the postseason ... he should throw it higher."

Apparently, the chief of the fun police took that day off.

