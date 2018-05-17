93-year-old makes 1st hole-in-one during last round of golf

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A 93-year-old Ohio man who made his first hole-in-one in nearly seven decades of golf decided to quit the game for good a few holes later.

Ben Bender told The Zanesville Times Recorder “the Lord knew this was my last round” and gave him a hole-in-one.

Bender aced the 152-yard third hole last month at Green Valley Golf Course in Zanesville with a 5-wood.

He says his hip was bothering him that day, forcing him to stop after a few more holes and head to the clubhouse, bringing his golfing career to a memorable end.

Bender says he began playing when he was 28, whittling his handicap down to a 3 at one point.

He says he hates giving up the game, but knows he can't play forever.