Nation, World Sports

Leishman fires 61 in debut of new links-style course at Byron Nelson

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
Marc Leishman, of Australia, tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Trinity Forest in Dallas. (Andy Jacobsohn)
Updated 10 hours ago

DALLAS — Marc Leishman shot a 10-under-par 61 on the new links-style Trinity Forest course to take the first-round lead Thursday in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Jordan Spieth was eight shots back in his hometown event, which returned to Dallas after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving. Defending champion Billy Horschel shot 68.

Leishman opened with an eagle, started the back nine with three straight birdies and reached 9 under with another eagle at the 14th.

The 34-year-old Australian, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had chances to go lower but settled for a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th for the lowest round of his PGA Tour career. He was a stroke shy of the Nelson record.

J.J. Spaun and Texan Jimmy Walker shot 64. Spaun had six birdies in a span of seven holes for a 30 on his second nine — the front nine on the undulating layout with no trees or water hazards a few miles south of downtown Dallas.

