Nation, World Sports

French Open organizers won't give Serena Williams a seeding

The Associated Press | Monday, May 21, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Serena Williams, who is expected to play her first major since returning from maternity leave, should also receive a top seed that befits the No. 1 ranking she held when she left the tour, the players say.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Updated 4 hours ago

PARIS — Serena Williams' return to Grand Slam tennis from maternity leave just got even tougher.

French Open organizers announced on Monday they will not give Williams a seeding.

“This year again, tournament officials will establish the list and ranking of the women's seeds based on the WTA ranking,” the French Tennis Federation said in a statement to the Associated Press. “Consequently, (the seeds) will reflect this week's world ranking.”

Williams, a three-time French Open champion, is expected to play in her first major since giving birth to her daughter in September.

While Williams can enter Roland Garros under the WTA's protected or “special” ranking rule, it's up to Grand Slam organizers to give her a seed.

While she was No. 1 when she left the tour to give birth, Williams is currently ranked No. 453.

Without a seeding, the 23-time Grand Slam champion risks facing highly ranked players in the early rounds.

The WTA is considering a rule change to add protected seeding for highly ranked players returning from maternity leave but the earliest that could take effect is next year.

Several of Williams' biggest rivals believe she deserves a seeding.

“I would like to see that (rule) change,” Maria Sharapova said at the Italian Open last week.

“It's such an incredible effort for a woman to come back from physically, emotionally. ... There's just another whole dimension to the travel, to the experiences, to the emotions to the physicality of every single day.

“Tennis is such a selfish sport but I think when there's a child in your life you lose a little bit of that, because there's something that's so much more important,” added Sharapova, who has lost three Grand Slam finals to Williams. “So, yeah, I definitely think that would be a nice change.”

The French Open draw will be made on Thursday, with the tournament starting on Sunday.

“It's normal to give birth. It's normal to have protected ranking. ... It's more than tennis,” top-ranked Simona Halep said. “So the people will decide what seed she will get. But in my opinion it's good to protect the ranking when someone is giving birth.”

Williams returned to the tour briefly in March after a 14-month absence. She was not seeded at tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, and compiled two wins and two losses.

Williams has recounted the difficulties she faced in childbirth, and a pulmonary embolism made it hard for her to breathe shortly after her daughter was born. But after a period of training, coach Patrick Mouratoglou last week told the WTA tour website, “Serena will play the French Open to win it.”

Current rules covering maternity leave and injuries allow a protected or “special” ranking to be utilized for entry into tournaments but not for seeding purposes regardless of the reason for a player's absence.

However, this past year the WTA adjusted the rule so that absences for maternity leave are treated the same as those for injury and illness by providing all players a two-year window to begin using a special ranking, plus an additional year from the date of return to utilize the special ranking.

“Historically, WTA players have not been supportive of the use of special rankings for seeding purposes,” the WTA said in a statement to The AP. “The rule is currently under further review as part of our 2019 rules process. We remain committed to evolving with the needs of our players and are very supportive of those players returning from maternity leave to the tour.”

Fourth-ranked Elina Svitolina, who retained her Italian Open title on Sunday, was also supportive of seeding Williams.

“If you're like finished or you stopped because you're going to have a child and you will be in top eight, I think you should have this kind of thing, to have protected seeding,” Svitolina said. “She was No. 1 so she deserves seeding.”

William has won the French Open more than any current player, and last year's champion, Jelena Ostapenko, is looking forward to her return.

“She's someone who the tour was missing, because she's a great champion,” Ostapenko said. “She was my idol since I was growing up.”

