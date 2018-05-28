Don't take LeBron James' Finals streak for granted

BOSTON — Just when you think you've seen it all from LeBron James, you see more.

Just when you think another team besides a LeBron James squad is going to win the NBA Eastern Conference, James proves the adage true: Beating him four times in an Eastern series is incredibly difficult.

James added another chapter to his legendary career with a phenomenal performance against Boston on Sunday, scoring 35 points, collecting 15 rebounds, delivering nine assists and playing all 48 minutes in Cleveland's 87-79 victory.

Consider the circumstances: in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. On the road in TD Garden. Without All-Star Kevin Love, sidelined with concussion-like symptoms.

"It was asked of me to play the whole game, and I just tried to figure out how I could get through it," an exhausted James said. "Throughout timeouts, I was able to catch my breath. At halftime, I didn't come out and warm up. That was my time to recalibrate and catch my wind again. It's what's been asked of me from this ballclub. I'm the leader of this team, and I'm going to give what I've got."

He had plenty to give.

James improved to 6-2 in a Game 7, winning all six in a row. In eight Game 7s, James has averaged 34.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists. There's no guarantee James will win a Game 7, but he's going to produce.

LeBron James has won 6 straight Game 7s and moves to 6-2 in Game 7s in his career. This will be his 8th straight NBA Finals appearance.James will become the 6th player in NBA history to play in 8 straight Finals (joining 5 players from Celtics teams of the 1950s-60s) pic.twitter.com/PWI17QstYz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2018

He hasn't lost a Game 7 since 2008, beating Boston twice, Indiana twice, San Antonio and Golden State. Two of those were on the road, including one for the NBA title against the Warriors.

This is Cleveland's fourth consecutive Finals appearances and James' eighth in a row, joining a handful of Celtics from the 1950s and '60s as the only players in NBA history to reach at least eight consecutive Finals. It's his ninth trip overall to the Finals, and he has won three titles.

"I haven't really processed the fact about going back to another Finals yet," he said.

Jason Gay: Whether it's a beautiful night of basketball, or something far short, it's a privilege to watch LeBron James work. https://t.co/Y5qIAgrQ0f — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 28, 2018

James dragged his team into the Finals after trailing 2-0 and 3-2 in this series. He helped tie the series with 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Game 6. But there were times during the regular season and the playoffs when the Cavs did not look like a Finals team.

"I've said this has been one of the most challenging seasons I've had," James said. "But like I told you guys, right before the trade deadline, I reset. Didn't know if we were going to make trades or not. Didn't know what we were going to do with our team.

I'm not married to the 'finals' metric in an unwinnable argument. But:- Michael Jordan went to finals in 6 out of 8 years and went 6-0.- LeBron James will be in his 8th straight and is 3-4.Don't tell me it's LBJ in a landslide. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) May 28, 2018

"But I just kind of reset my mind-set and said, 'OK, this is the season and let's try to make the most of it.' That's what's gotten me to this point, gotten our team to this point."

This wasn't a game of beautiful execution, but Cleveland and James wore down the Celtics with their experience, focus and determination. And if you need to win Game 7 in Boston, it helps to have James on your side.

"You just know he gives you a chance," Cavs guard George Hill said.

James had 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two blocked shots in the second half on Sunday when possession by possession the Cavs showed this young and talented Celtics team what's required to win a series finale.

From this point forward, LeBron James will no longer be known as 'The King'He'll now be known as 'The Emperor' pic.twitter.com/HEdWMmeu7n — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 28, 2018

"He's unbelievable. I think we've played now until May 25th and May 27th the last two years, and we started on September 25th," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "That's every day. Every day that you're totally focused on this, and he's gone past that eight straight times. It's ridiculous, and he does it at this level and with the pressure, with the scrutiny. Doesn't matter. It's just unbelievable."

If you can't appreciate what James has accomplished, that's on your stubborn inability to recognize greatness, for whatever reason that might be.

As Hall of Famer Karl Malone told USA Today five years ago, "Enjoy LeBron James, because when he's gone, you might not see something like that for 20, 30 years."

I have never ever have seen in my 60 yrs following @NBA hoops a more consistent dominant SOLID GOLD performance in pressure packed playoff games like @KingJames Simply the GOAT! The debate is OVER ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 28, 2018

So on to another Finals for James against either Houston or Golden State, and Cleveland will be the underdog.

"At the end of the day, the game is won in between the lines, and we have an opportunity to play for a championship. That's all that matters," James said. "No matter what the story line is going to be, no matter if we're picked to win or not, let's just go out and play ball.

"We're going to have a great game plan. We're going to try to get better throughout the series, and we'll see what happens. I just like to compete. I have a love for the game. I have a passion for the game, and everything else will take care of itself."