Knoch graduate Geist named West Region Field Athlete of the Year

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
Arizona freshman Jordan Geist competes during the Desert Heat Classic on April 28, 2018, at Drachman Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.
Arizona athletics
It didn't take long for Jordan Geist to make a big impact at the collegiate level.

The Knoch graduate, a freshman at the University of Arizona, was named West Region Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association.

He won the same award in March for the indoor season.

Geist, who broke the WPIAL and PIAA shot put records at Knoch, won the shot put and discus at the Pac-12's outdoor championships — the first freshman in conference history to do so — and was named Male Athlete of the Meet.

Ranked fourth nationally in shot put and 26th in discus, Geist will compete in both events at the upcoming NCAA championsips in Eugene, Ore.

