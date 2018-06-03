Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ryan Hunter-Reay races to 1st IndyCar win since 2015

Jim Ayello • The Indianapolis Star | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
Ryan Hunter-Reay, left, passes Simon Pagenaud on turn one during the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Detroit.
Associated press
Ryan Hunter-Reay exits his car after winning the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Detroit.
Associated press
Ryan Hunter-Reay sits in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the second race of an IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Detroit.
Associated press
DETROIT — The disgust on his face Saturday was apparent. After finishing second in the first leg of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader, Ryan Hunter-Reay was far from satisfied.

"I was hoping for better than we were. But it was close," Hunter-Reay had said Saturday after the first of two weekend races at Belle Isle Park. "We're going to have to go back and try and make our weaknesses a little bit stronger tomorrow and see where we can come out."

The podium was nice, but he desperately wanted a win. On Sunday, he got one.

The Andretti Autosport star snapped a 42-race winless streak and surged into the middle of the championship chase with his first victory since August 2015.

Hunter-Reay was trailing teammate Alexander Rossi late but was closing in on him when Rossi locked up his brakes and rolled into the runoff area. From there Hunter-Reay cruised and won by nearly 12 seconds.

Forty-two was also the important number the previous day when Scott Dixon won the opening leg of the doubleheader to record his 42nd career victory, moving into a tie with Michael Andretti for third on IndyCar's career wins list.

"I feel very lucky and very privileged to be in this sport," Dixon said Saturday. "It's a very tight-knit family group, I think, and to be on this one team obviously for 16 or 17 years, it's a very tight group of people. We win and lose together as a group."

See you in the winner's circle: With his win, Hunter-Reay now has three podiums, including two in a row. Joining him is the Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power, who once again flies the flag for Chevrolet. With the podium, he retakes the championship lead. Chip Ganassi Racing's Ed Jones finished third, earning his second podium of the year and first since Long Beach.

You must remember this: With apologies to Hunter-Reay, this race will long be remembered for its delayed start. Just moments before the green flag flew, Mark Reuss, General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, crashed the pace car into the Turn 2 wall. The Corvette ZR1, worth an estimated $123,000, took significant damage. Fortunately, Reuss and his passenger, IndyCar official Mark Sandy, did not suffer any major injuries. The race was delayed more than 30 minutes while the debris was cleared from the track.

"We are thankful that there were no serious injuries," Chevrolet said in a statement. "Both the pace car driver and the series official were taken to the infield care center, where they were checked, cleared and released."

Drive another day: Sebastien Bourdais spun out in Turn 1 and dropped to the back of the pack for a 21st place finish. In the beginning of the season, the four-time champion looked poised to contend for his fifth, but ever since the Indianapolis 500, he's plummeted down the championship standings. On Saturday, he had one of the faster Hondas and came in 13th. Now, as the series heads to Texas, Bourdais is 115 points back of Power and on the outside of the championship picture.

Championship update: Power is back in control of the championship with 309 points. His longtime rival Scott Dixon is just five points back, while Alexander Rossi sits third with 297 points. Hunter-Reay is fourth with 278 points.

