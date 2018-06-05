Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
LeBron appearing on cover of NBA 2K video game

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
2K Sports
LeBron James will be on the cover of NBA 2K19, the 20th anniversary edition of the popular game.

CLEVELAND — LeBron James is being honored as a gamer — on and off the floor.

Cleveland's star will appear on the cover of NBA 2K, the popular video game that's celebrating its 20th anniversary. The cover will include inspirational words chosen by James, who is chasing a fourth NBA title.

James says he's humbled to be chosen for the 20th anniversary cover "of a game I've played and loved since I was a little kid. We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me — from my family to where I come from and words I live by."

The NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition will be available to fans on Sept. 7.

James and the Cavaliers trail Golden State 2-0 in this year's Finals. Game 3 is Wednesday night.

