No Pittsburgh stars, no women on Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes

OK, so Floyd Mayweather is schooling everyone.

But how do the rest of the top 100 shake out?

Mayweather is far and away the richest athlete in the world, according to Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes. The publication reporter Mayweather made $275 million in winnings and another $10 million in endorsements last year.

That was more than double the next-highest-paid athlete, soccer superstar Lionel Messi, made $111 million — $84 million in salary and $27 million in endorsements.

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo ($108 million), MMA fighter Conor McGregor ($99 million), and Brazilian soccer's Neymar ($90 million) rounded out the top five.

Other notables include LeBron James (No. 6), who made $85.5 million, including a staggering $52 million in endorsements; and Tiger Woods (No. 16), who made $43.3 million, mostly covered by endorsements ($42 million).

No Pittsburgh athletes made the list.

And neither did any women.

The lone Pittsburgh connection fell on former Pitt basketball star Steven Adams, whose $22.5 million salary from the Oklahoma City Thunder and $1 million in endorsements netted him $23.5 million last year, good for No. 86 on Forbes' list.