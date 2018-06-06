Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

No Pittsburgh stars, no women on Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
This combination of photos shows Floyd Mayweather, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
This combination of photos shows Floyd Mayweather, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 24 hours ago

OK, so Floyd Mayweather is schooling everyone.

But how do the rest of the top 100 shake out?

Mayweather is far and away the richest athlete in the world, according to Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes. The publication reporter Mayweather made $275 million in winnings and another $10 million in endorsements last year.

That was more than double the next-highest-paid athlete, soccer superstar Lionel Messi, made $111 million — $84 million in salary and $27 million in endorsements.

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo ($108 million), MMA fighter Conor McGregor ($99 million), and Brazilian soccer's Neymar ($90 million) rounded out the top five.

Other notables include LeBron James (No. 6), who made $85.5 million, including a staggering $52 million in endorsements; and Tiger Woods (No. 16), who made $43.3 million, mostly covered by endorsements ($42 million).

No Pittsburgh athletes made the list.

And neither did any women.

The lone Pittsburgh connection fell on former Pitt basketball star Steven Adams, whose $22.5 million salary from the Oklahoma City Thunder and $1 million in endorsements netted him $23.5 million last year, good for No. 86 on Forbes' list.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me