Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Video replay arrives at World Cup

The Associated Press | Saturday, June 9, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
VAR refereeing Project Leader Roberto Rosetti, left, demonstrates a video operation room (VOR), a facility of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system which will be rolled out for the first time during theWorld Cup, at the 2018 World Cup International Broadcast Centre in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 9, 2018.
VAR refereeing Project Leader Roberto Rosetti, left, demonstrates a video operation room (VOR), a facility of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system which will be rolled out for the first time during theWorld Cup, at the 2018 World Cup International Broadcast Centre in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

KRASNOGORSK, Russia — Two cramped rooms in a Moscow suburb could make or break countries' dreams of World Cup glory.

This World Cup tournament will be the first to use video reviews, standard practice in many other sports around the world, but an abomination to some soccer fans who see it as killing the game's soul.

Deep in the bowels of FIFA's International Broadcast Center, just outside the Moscow city limits, are two rooms decorated in blue-and-red World Cup branding. Along each wall are places for four Video Assistant Referees and 15 screens capable of showing 33 camera angles. It's all ready for the first World Cup game to use the VAR system Thursday when Russia plays Saudi Arabia.

FIFA hopes VAR will stop fans griping about biased, incompetent or corrupt referees — even though in the last two weeks, one Saudi referee was dropped from the World Cup after being banned for life in a corruption case, and a Kenyan assistant referee stepped down from World Cup duties after being filmed apparently accepting a cash payment.

“I don't need to wait for VAR to guarantee people that referees are honest,” said Massimo Busacca, head of FIFA's refereeing department, during a tour of the facilities Saturday. “Everyone watching the situation can even have another confirmation that the decision was correct, so they cannot complain any more. Believe me, even without VAR, we have to believe in what referees are doing.”

Referees, four to a game, will sit in office chairs along one wall with monitor operators trained to find the best camera angles for a disputed penalty or offside call.

One is the chief Video Assistant Referee, making the final calls. He — all the World Cup officials are male — is backed up by one assistant specializing in offside, another who checks his colleagues' work for errors and one who keeps an eye on the live TV feed while the others are deliberating.

Technology in soccer remains in its infancy compared to tennis or football.

Beside the lavish GameDay Central video suite used by the NFL, FIFA's version is modest. With myriad plasma screens, more officials and smarter decor, the NFL version looks like a cross between a luxury hotel lobby and a competition for pro computer gamers.

VAR's first high-profile rollout at last year's Confederations Cup was plagued with problems.

After Eduardo Vargas put the ball in the net for Chile against Cameroon, the celebrations meant many players and fans in Moscow's Spartak Stadium didn't notice referee Damir Skomina making the gesture for a video review.

There was no word over the PA system or on the big screens for a few minutes as fans tried to grasp what was going on. Players milled about, some heading for the dressing room before realizing it wasn't yet halftime. Eventually Skomina received the VAR decision — offside — and Vargas' goal was disallowed, a tournament first.

FIFA says it's worked on improving communications.

“There will be graphics in the stadium and — after the referee's decision — also images, so the idea is to be totally transparent,” said Robert Rosetti, an Italian former referee now overseeing VAR's rollout for FIFA.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me