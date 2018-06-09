Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Home or away? LeBron's summer of suspense has started

Asdfsadasdf | Saturday, June 9, 2018, 8:00 p.m.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wipes his face during a news conference following Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, early Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wipes his face during a news conference following Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, early Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Cavaliers' LeBron James injured his hand following a Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Getty Images
The Cavaliers' LeBron James injured his hand following a Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Updated 14 hours ago

CLEVELAND — Maybe it was poetic LeBron James had a supporting cast on his injured right hand.

He was missing one in the NBA Finals.

For the second time in a career still ascending after 15 years, James was on the wrong side of a sweep as the Golden State Warriors, a team with no apparent weaknesses and as many as four of the league's 10 best players on its roster, transformed into a dynasty in Cleveland late Friday.

After what might have been his final game with the Cavaliers, James revealed he hurt himself in a fit of frustration after a Game 1 overtime loss.

He displayed a soft cast on his hand during his postgame news conference and then rounded up his children and some of their friends, and along with his wife, and the usual support group of handlers and security personnel, drove home to Akron.

His next stop is unknown.

Another suspenseful summer of “Where will LeBron go next?” is off and running.

In the next few weeks, James is expected to decline his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Cavaliers and become an unrestricted free agent like he was in 2010 and '14. Then the fun starts — well, officially and legally under NBA rules — and teams can begin courting King James to join them.

At the moment, the list of suitors is limited, but it could grow before July as teams position themselves to acquire one of the game's most transcendent forces.

There are obvious potential landing spots, but James, who averaged 34 points, 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds against the Warriors, made it clear that any team coveting him better be prepared to win — everything.

He's still into hanging banners.

“I still want to be in championship mode,” the 33-year-old said after his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. “I think I've shown this year why I will still continue to be in championship mode.”

So, who has a legitimate shot at getting him?

The Philadelphia 76ers can entice James with young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The Lakers' sales pitch will include their current flexibility to sign another maximum contract player — maybe Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

Don't rule out the Houston Rockets, who pushed Golden State to a Game 7 in the postseason.

In the end, James might decide home is still the sweetest spot.

The Cavaliers, though, have a lot of work to do to convince him he should hang around.

Cleveland can offer James more money — a five-year, $209 million contract — than anyone else, but the larger issue is what it can do to improve a roster that's short on title-winning performance. The Cavs have the No. 8 overall pick in this month's draft as an asset to perhaps package with All-Star forward Kevin Love, who finally could be moved after being the subject of trade rumors for years.

There's a tug-of-war going on between James' brain and heart.

“When I decide what I'm going to do with my future, my family and the folks that have been with me for the last 20 years will have a say-so,” he said. “Then it ultimately will come down to me.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me