Home or away? LeBron's summer of suspense has started

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — Maybe it was poetic LeBron James had a supporting cast on his injured right hand.

He was missing one in the NBA Finals.

For the second time in a career still ascending after 15 years, James was on the wrong side of a sweep as the Golden State Warriors, a team with no apparent weaknesses and as many as four of the league's 10 best players on its roster, transformed into a dynasty in Cleveland late Friday.

After what might have been his final game with the Cavaliers, James revealed he hurt himself in a fit of frustration after a Game 1 overtime loss.

He displayed a soft cast on his hand during his postgame news conference and then rounded up his children and some of their friends, and along with his wife, and the usual support group of handlers and security personnel, drove home to Akron.

His next stop is unknown.

Another suspenseful summer of “Where will LeBron go next?” is off and running.

In the next few weeks, James is expected to decline his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Cavaliers and become an unrestricted free agent like he was in 2010 and '14. Then the fun starts — well, officially and legally under NBA rules — and teams can begin courting King James to join them.

At the moment, the list of suitors is limited, but it could grow before July as teams position themselves to acquire one of the game's most transcendent forces.

There are obvious potential landing spots, but James, who averaged 34 points, 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds against the Warriors, made it clear that any team coveting him better be prepared to win — everything.

He's still into hanging banners.

“I still want to be in championship mode,” the 33-year-old said after his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. “I think I've shown this year why I will still continue to be in championship mode.”

So, who has a legitimate shot at getting him?

The Philadelphia 76ers can entice James with young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The Lakers' sales pitch will include their current flexibility to sign another maximum contract player — maybe Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

Don't rule out the Houston Rockets, who pushed Golden State to a Game 7 in the postseason.

In the end, James might decide home is still the sweetest spot.

The Cavaliers, though, have a lot of work to do to convince him he should hang around.

Cleveland can offer James more money — a five-year, $209 million contract — than anyone else, but the larger issue is what it can do to improve a roster that's short on title-winning performance. The Cavs have the No. 8 overall pick in this month's draft as an asset to perhaps package with All-Star forward Kevin Love, who finally could be moved after being the subject of trade rumors for years.

There's a tug-of-war going on between James' brain and heart.

“When I decide what I'm going to do with my future, my family and the folks that have been with me for the last 20 years will have a say-so,” he said. “Then it ultimately will come down to me.”