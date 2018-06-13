Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

PGA President Paul Levy faces DUI charges

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
PGA President Paul Levy speaks during the PGA Championship Media Day at Bellerive Country Club on June 4, 2018 in St Louis, Mo.
Getty Images
PGA President Paul Levy speaks during the PGA Championship Media Day at Bellerive Country Club on June 4, 2018 in St Louis, Mo.

Updated 7 hours ago

INDIO, Calif. — PGA of America president Paul Levy is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge after veering off a road in California and hitting a sign last week.

The PGA of America said it will support Levy as he seeks counseling and deals with the consequences of his arrest.

Palm Desert police said Levy was on Highway 111 late Thursday when he veered off the road and struck the sign. A report from the sheriff's office said he was not injured, but police said he showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution and then booked into the Riverside County Jail. He faces an Aug. 2 court date.

Levy, who was general manager of Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells, took over as PGA president in November 2016. This is his final year of a two-year term.

“Paul Levy has accepted responsibility for his terrible lapse in judgment last Thursday,” the PGA of America said in a statement.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me