Nation, World Sports

Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland at World Cup

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
Switzerland's Steven Zuber, back, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Fans of Brazil react after Switzerland equalized against Brazil, during the broadcasting of the World Cup 2018 football match on a big outdoor screen in the Alzirao neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro on June 17, 2018.
Fans of Brazil react while attending the broadcasting of the World Cup 2018 football match against Switzerland, during a public event in the Alzirao neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro on June 17, 2018.
A young fan of Brazil attends the broadcasting of the World Cup 2018 football match against Switzerland, during a public event in the Alzirao neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro on June 17, 2018.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo, left, and Brazil's Fernandinho fall during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Swishers fans celebrate after the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. The match ended 1-1.
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia — Brazil joined the list of big teams struggling to win their opening matches at the World Cup in Russia.

The five-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday, a few hours after four-time champion Germany was beaten by Mexico 1-0.

Philippe Coutinho gave Brazil the lead in the 20th minute with a volley that bounced in off the right post. Steven Zuber then headed in the equalizer in the 50th. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda before getting to the corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.

"I was pushed out of the way. There is video of what happened and the referee could have seen it. But it didn't happen," Miranda said. "We got a draw but this is only the beginning for us. We knew this game wasn't going to be easy."

Ramos also ignored a penalty claim late in the second half when Gabriel Jesus was wrestled to the ground by Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji.

Swiss players ended up with three yellow cards, and 10 of the 14 fouls they committed were on Brazil forward Neymar.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic described the incident against Miranda as an "ordinary challenge." He also dismissed charges that Neymar had been treated harshly.

"Of course, neutralizing Neymar was a key ingredient of our game," he added.

Switzerland dominated the midfield for long spells against a Brazil team that lost its previous World Cup match 7-1 to Germany in the 2014 semifinals.

"I am proud of their determination," Petkovic said of his team. "The first 40 minutes were tough for us, and at halftime I told the players to stay cool and press forward. They did, and it worked."

Brazil has won 17 of its 22 matches since Tite took over as coach in 2016. But they couldn't get another one in front of a very Brazil-friendly crowd at the Rostov Arena.

Tite said he wouldn't make excuses for the disappointing scoreline.

"What happened with Miranda was clear, but it doesn't explain the result," Tite said. "There was a lot of pressure and anxiety on the players and that translated into the finishes that were not precise. We had 20 finishes but we should have make the goalkeeper work harder.

"But of course I'm not happy with the result and of course I wanted to win tonight."

Besides Brazil and Germany, Argentina was held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland on Saturday and Spain and Portugal played to a 3-3 draw on Friday.

