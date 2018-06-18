Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

World Cup roundup: Harry Kane's late header lifts England

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
England's forward Harry Kane (2L) heads the ball and scores his second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England on June 18, 2018, at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd.
AFP/Getty Images
England's forward Harry Kane (2L) heads the ball and scores his second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England on June 18, 2018, at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd.

Updated 2 hours ago

Twice wrestled to the ground during the match, England captain Harry Kane finally evaded the Tunisian defense just as time was running out.

Kane found an open area at the far post and used his head to meet Harry Maguire's flick-on, scoring the winning goal Monday in a 2-1 victory at the World Cup in Volgograd, Russia.

It was relief for Kane and Gareth Southgate, who leapt into the air in delight as his World Cup debut as a coach got off to a winning start.

“The best teams in the world keep that belief in what they're doing,” Southgate said, “and in the end they break the opposition down.”

England shouldn't have found it so tough in its Group G opener against such opposition. Not after Kane got England off to a perfect start with an 11th-minute tap in. But after Kyle Walker softly conceded a penalty that Ferjani Sassi converted in the 35th, many of the fouls went against England.

Finally, Kane showcased on the international stage the predatory instinct in front of goal that has served Tottenham so well.

At the last World Cup, England couldn't even win a game. Low expectations for this year's overhauled team were dispelled early in Russia when Kane reacted quickly to score after John Stones' header was saved. But England struggled to finish it off.

When Walker's flailing arm caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, a penalty was awarded and Sassi slotted it in to equalize.

Sweden 1, South Korea 0— Another video review led to a penalty at the World Cup, this time helping Sweden.

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist converted from the spot, sliding his shot into the bottom right corner in the 65th minute.

Referee Joel Aguilar used the replay technology to decide whether South Korea substitute Kim Min-woo had fouled Viktor Claesson in the area after initially waving play on.

Kim had tripped Claesson, though, and the converted penalty was enough to give Sweden its first World Cup victory since 2006.

South Korea had a chance to level in injury time, but Hwang Hee-chan put a header wide from in front of goal.

Sweden next will play Germany, which lost to Mexico, 1-0, in the other Group F match, on Saturday. The South Koreans face Mexico that same day.

Belgium 3, Panama 0 — Romelu Lukaku scored two goals in a six-minute span, and Dries Mertens put in another.

Saddled with massive expectations and a lineup of talent the envy of others in the tournament, Belgium finally showed flashes of being the dominant team worthy of title consideration.

It took a wonderful strike from Mertens to finally relieve some of the pressure. His perfectly struck volley from about 18 yards came in the 47th minute after Panama was unable to clear a free kick.

Lukaku made it 2-0 in the 69th off a pass by Kevin De Bruyne and scored his second on a breakaway chip over Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me