World Cup roundup: Harry Kane's late header lifts England

Twice wrestled to the ground during the match, England captain Harry Kane finally evaded the Tunisian defense just as time was running out.

Kane found an open area at the far post and used his head to meet Harry Maguire's flick-on, scoring the winning goal Monday in a 2-1 victory at the World Cup in Volgograd, Russia.

It was relief for Kane and Gareth Southgate, who leapt into the air in delight as his World Cup debut as a coach got off to a winning start.

“The best teams in the world keep that belief in what they're doing,” Southgate said, “and in the end they break the opposition down.”

England shouldn't have found it so tough in its Group G opener against such opposition. Not after Kane got England off to a perfect start with an 11th-minute tap in. But after Kyle Walker softly conceded a penalty that Ferjani Sassi converted in the 35th, many of the fouls went against England.

Finally, Kane showcased on the international stage the predatory instinct in front of goal that has served Tottenham so well.

At the last World Cup, England couldn't even win a game. Low expectations for this year's overhauled team were dispelled early in Russia when Kane reacted quickly to score after John Stones' header was saved. But England struggled to finish it off.

When Walker's flailing arm caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, a penalty was awarded and Sassi slotted it in to equalize.

Sweden 1, South Korea 0— Another video review led to a penalty at the World Cup, this time helping Sweden.

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist converted from the spot, sliding his shot into the bottom right corner in the 65th minute.

Referee Joel Aguilar used the replay technology to decide whether South Korea substitute Kim Min-woo had fouled Viktor Claesson in the area after initially waving play on.

Kim had tripped Claesson, though, and the converted penalty was enough to give Sweden its first World Cup victory since 2006.

South Korea had a chance to level in injury time, but Hwang Hee-chan put a header wide from in front of goal.

Sweden next will play Germany, which lost to Mexico, 1-0, in the other Group F match, on Saturday. The South Koreans face Mexico that same day.

Belgium 3, Panama 0 — Romelu Lukaku scored two goals in a six-minute span, and Dries Mertens put in another.

Saddled with massive expectations and a lineup of talent the envy of others in the tournament, Belgium finally showed flashes of being the dominant team worthy of title consideration.

It took a wonderful strike from Mertens to finally relieve some of the pressure. His perfectly struck volley from about 18 yards came in the 47th minute after Panama was unable to clear a free kick.

Lukaku made it 2-0 in the 69th off a pass by Kevin De Bruyne and scored his second on a breakaway chip over Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.