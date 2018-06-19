Saquon Barkley among 16 in ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue
Updated 13 hours ago
His name and face have been everywhere, and now he'll show (almost) everything.
Penn State standout running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft to the New York Giants in April, will be among 16 athletes featured in this year's ESPN The Magazine Body Issue, ESPN announced Tuesday.
The 10th annual Body Issue drops June 25 ... and we've got the full roster of athletes right here. pic.twitter.com/1XyfnOBntk— ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2018
The issue will be available June 29. Images from the Body Issue will be available online June 25.
This is the 10th anniversary of the Body Issue.
Barkley joins U.S. national team athletes, Olympians, hall-of-famers and more. Adam Rippon, the U.S. Olympic figure skater from Scranton, also is among the group.
Appearing in the issue are:
• Saquon Barkley, New York Giants running back
• Sue Bird, Seattle Storm (WNBA)
• Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic track and field medalist
• Lauren Chamberlain, softball
• Jessie Diggins, U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist
• Crystal Dunn, U.S. women's soccer
• Charlotte Flair, WWE
• Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)
• Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros
• Greg Norman, hall-of-fame golfer
• Yasiel Puig, Los Angeles Dodgers
• Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign, U.S. women's soccer
• Jerry Rice, hall-of-fame wide receiver
• Adam Rippon, U.S. Olympic figure skater (Scranton)
• Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (WNBA)
• Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves