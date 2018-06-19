Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Senegal beats Poland for 1st African win at World Cup

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Mbaye Niang of Senegal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with team-mates during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Poland and Senegal at Spartak Stadium on June 19, 2018 in Moscow.
Catherine Ivill | Getty Images
Mbaye Niang of Senegal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with team-mates during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Poland and Senegal at Spartak Stadium on June 19, 2018 in Moscow.
Senegal's Idrissa Gana Guey celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Darko Vojinovic | AP
Senegal's Idrissa Gana Guey celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Poland's defender Lukasz Piszczek gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
PATRIK STOLLARZ | Getty Images
Poland's defender Lukasz Piszczek gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
Poland's Thiago Cionek, left, and Senegal's Alfred Ndiaye, right, go for a header during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Darko Vojinovic | AP
Poland's Thiago Cionek, left, and Senegal's Alfred Ndiaye, right, go for a header during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak controls the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak controls the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
Poland's midfielder Maciej Rybus argues with Senegal's forward Ismaila Sarr during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Poland's midfielder Maciej Rybus argues with Senegal's forward Ismaila Sarr during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

MOSCOW — Senegal midfielder Mbaye Niang saw the signal from the referee to re-enter following treatment for an injury and jogged along the center line. Then Niang noticed Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak loft a backpass to Jan Bednarek, who hadn't realized Niang was back on the field.

Niang outsprinted goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to reach the ball about 40 yards from the net, knocked the ball forward and tapped it in for Senegal's second fluky goal of the night. The Lions of Teranga held on for a 2-1 win over Poland and opened the World Cup with a surprising victory — just like in 2002.

"You have to deserve your luck," Niang said. "We were rewarded today for our work. You have to seize your chances when they are given to you."

Senegal became the first African team to win at this year's World Cup after Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia were outscored 6-1 in losses.

It went ahead in the 37th minute when Thiago Cionek's attempted block of Idrissa Gueye's shot deflected and wrong-footed Szczesny, who was picked to start over fellow Arsenal castoff Lukasz Fabianski.

After Niang doubled the lead in the 60th, Krychowiak headed in Kamil Grosicki's free kick in the 86th minute, ending a streak of five straight scoreless openers for Poland.

"Two goals following our mistakes was something that we were very unhappy with," Poland coach Adam Nawalka said.

Senegal is tied for the group lead with Japan, which upset Colombia 2-1. Senegal will play Japan on Sunday, when Poland meets Colombia.

This win set off joy in the streets of Dakar.

"We are not too euphoric because we do know there is going to be a difficult match against Japan," Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said.

Senegal President Macky Sall was in the stands to watch the world's 27th-ranked team upset the eighth-ranked nation — and bring up memories of the 1-0 win over defending champion France 16 years ago.

"France and Senegal have a history," said Cisse, who captained the 2002 team. "France was the country that colonized Senegal."

Poland fans in red and white were about three-quarters of the crowd of 44,190 as their nation returned to the World Cup for the first time since 2006. Poland kept up its dismal streak of World Cup starts — it has four losses and three draws since beating Argentina in 1974.

Senegal took the lead when Niang went around Lukasz Piszczek on a flank following a restart and centered to Sadio Mane. The star midfielder passed to Gueye, whose right-footed shot from the arc headed toward Szczesny's far post. Cionek, near the penalty spot, lifted his right leg and deflected the ball past Szczesny's other side for the fourth own-goal of the tournament.

Poland shifted to a three-man backline at the start of the second half, and Niang had been off the field after Jan Bednarek stomped on a foot. Referee Nawaf Shukralla of Bahrain, a veteran of two World Cup matches in 2014, waved Niang to come back on the field just as Krychowiak lofted a backpass from the center circle to Szczesny. Niang let it bounce twice, knocked the ball past the goalkeeper and then sprinted to catch up as the ball bounced three more times. He tapped it into the open net from about 8 yards.

"Real unlucky situation," Szczesny said. "Usually they keep him on the sideline for a little bit longer."

Still, he didn't fault the referee.

"That's looking for an alibi for us," he said. "It was a silly goal from our point."

Nawalka attributed the goal to confusion, saying players thought a substitute was coming on.

"We simply lacked quality in the first half," he said. "There were lots of unnecessary mistakes and lack of accuracy, and simply we didn't play a very fluid football."

STAR SEARCH

Senegal's Mane and Poland's Robert Lewandowski rarely threatened in quiet World Cup debuts. Lewandowski topped the Bundesliga in scoring in three of the last five seasons and while he had 16 of Poland's 28 goals in qualifying, he managed only one goal at the 2012 European Championship and one at Euro 2016.

STAMPED FOR SUCCESS

Poland released five million Lewanowski stamps last week with his image and "RL9."

FAVORITES?

Six of the top eight teams in the FIFA rankings failed to win their openers. Belgium and France are the exceptions.

HISTORY LESSON

The match was played at red-and-white Otkritie Arena, the 4-year-old home of Spartak Moscow, where Alexander Rukavishnikov's 80-foot (25-meter) bronze statue of Spartacus rises high. The Russian club is named after the Thracian gladiator who led a slave rebellion against the Romans.

INJURIES

Poland: Midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski started limping midway through the first half, and his right calf was treated just before the restart that led to the goal. He was replaced by Bednarek at the start of the second half.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me