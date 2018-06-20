Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Moscow is running out of beer for World Cup fans

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Mexican fans celebrate a goal as they watch the World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at a bar in Moscow on June 17, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 14 hours ago

With watching soccer comes guzzling beer.

And beer-drinkers are starting to make supplies limited in the host country.

Reuters reports Moscow bars and restaurants, which are being overrun with chanting and beer-drinking fans, are struggling to keep up with demand.

One waiter at a restaurant in central Moscow told Reuters his restaurant ran out of draft lager on Monday and suppliers are also struggling to keep up, so deliveries are being delayed.

The trend in Russia over the past decade showed a 30 percent decline in beer sales, the result of an increase in duty fees and tougher rules on sales and advertising.

They weren't prepared for this.

A bartender at Gogol, a courtyard bar, told Reuters that fans had drunk about 1,700 pints of beer over three days.

To make up for dwindling supplies, the bar was taking in three delivers on Tuesday.

