Dad jumps onto track to pull son out of burning race car

When this driver's car spun out of control and burst into flames, dad was the first responder.

Racing in the NASCAR Late Model 100 at South Boston Speedway in Virginia over Father's Day weekend, driver Mike Jones' car spun, bounced off the walls and caught fire near the pit wall.

That's when his dad, Dean Jones, hopped over the wall, reaching Mike before track rescue crews could, and helped him get out of the burning car.

"I didn't have time to be afraid," Dean Jones told WDBJ-TV in Virginia. "I had to get my son out of that car."

Mike Jones says that's not the first time his dad has been by his side in a scary situation.

When he was playing youth baseball, he says his dad was there when he woke up from ...

"I had a play at a plate, I was catching and got knocked out. By the time I came through he's there over me at home plate."

NASCAR placed Dean Jones on probation for coming out onto the track in shorts and potentially putting himself in danger.