Nation, World Sports

World Cup roundup: Belgium continues to impress

The Associated Press | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 6:24 p.m.

Belgium seems to be getting better and better — maybe even the best yet at the World Cup.

It's still early, but a hugely talented Belgian squad made a big statement Saturday in its 5-2 rout of Tunisia. No team has scored more goals than Belgium's eight, and only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo can match Romelu Lukaku's tally of four.

Belgium has yet to face South American or European opposition, however, and playing England on Thursday should decide who advances to the round of 16 as the winner of Group H.

“In the end, we need to play better teams and have better focus,” said Lukaku, who has scored two goals in each of Belgium's two victories.

No player has had back-to-back World Cup games like that since Diego Maradona in 1986, though Argentina's iconic captain did it in the quarterfinals and semifinals — against Belgium — before lifting the trophy.

Though Belgium is a long way from a first World Cup title, it is has looked like the most complete attacking force in Russia.

On Saturday, Eden Hazard also scored twice in the dominant display that produced the highest-scoring game of tournament.

It could have been more. After replacing Hazard in the 68th minute, substitute Michy Batshuayi had several good chances before scoring one in the 90th.

Germany 2, Sweden 1 — The desperate world champions from Germany were seconds from losing control of their World Cup fate when Toni Kroos whispered to Marco Reus just outside Sweden's penalty area.

With the score tied in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Kroos seemed to remind Reus of a trick play from training that will live in World Cup lore.

The Germans, down to 10 men after Jerome Boateng was given a second yellow card, rallied, and their title defense was suddenly revived.

Kroos lined up for a free kick as if he was going for goal but just tapped the ball to Reus, who held it with his toe as the defenders paused. Kroos smashed it, curling the ball past a spinning Sebastian Larsson and over the outreached hand of diving goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The Swedes watched the ball go in with mouth-open disbelief.

The Germans ran to Kroos and erupted in emotional relief.

Coming off an opening loss to Mexico, Germany fell behind again when Kroos' early mistake led to Ola Toivonen's goal in the 32nd minute. Reus equalized in the 48th.

Mexico leads Group F with six points, and Germany and Sweden both have three. Mexico faces Sweden and Germany takes on winless South Korea in the final group matches.

Mexico 2, South Korea 1 — Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez scored a goal each to move Mexico closer to a spot in the round of 16.

Mexico, which upset defending champion Germany in its opening match, took the lead when Vela converted from the penalty spot in the 26th minute.

The Mexicans were awarded the penalty after Jang Hyun-soo handled the ball while trying to stop a cross from Andres Guardado.

Hernandez added the second in the 66th, scoring his 50th goal for Mexico. He hit the ball low past goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo after collecting a pass from Hirving Lozano.

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at Spartak Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Getty Images
Toni Kroos of Germany scores his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match between Germany and Sweden at Fisht Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Sochi, Russia.
Getty Images
Javier Hernandez of Mexico scores his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match between Korea Republic and Mexico at Rostov Arena on June 23, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
Getty Images
