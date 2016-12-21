NFL notebook: WR Floyd's blood-alcohol was nearly 3 times legal limit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A police report released Wednesday said Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges earlier this month in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is .08; Floyd's blood-alcohol level was measured at .217.

Floyd played for the Cardinals at the time, but the team released him two days after his arrest. New England then claimed him off waivers.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Floyd was taken into custody early the morning of Dec. 12 after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his running Cadillac Escalade at an intersection in Scottsdale.

He was booked and released from jail later that morning.

Floyd was inactive for the Patriots' win at Denver on Sunday but was on the sideline. He participated in his first full practice with New England on Wednesday, though he was not present in the locker room during the 45-minute period open to the media.

Vikings' Peterson sits out practice

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson did not practice Wednesday, and his outlook for the game against Green Bay on Saturday is in question.

Peterson said he had “a couple of nicks” that he was getting treatment for after playing his first game in three months on Sunday.

Peterson played 12 snaps in his return from surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee, but the Vikings lost to the Colts, 34-6.

Peterson said he is taking things “day by day,” but would not speculate if he would be ready to play against the Packers.

Gruden ‘no intentions' to coach

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden, the color commentator on ESPN's “Monday Night Football,” said he has “no intentions of coaching” right now despite being the subject of another rumor — this time for the Rams' opening.

The Rams have begun their coaching search after firing Jeff Fisher on Dec. 12, and reportedly set their sights on Gruden, the former Raiders and Buccaneers coach.

Falcons WR Jones runs full speed

Falcons Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones moved closer to his return from a toe injury by joining full-speed drills. Jones has missed two straight games with a sprained toe. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said Jones ran full speed but only in limited parts of the session.

QB Petty practices, will start

Quarterback Bryce Petty was a full participant at practice and is on track to start the Jets' game Saturday at New England. Coach Todd Bowles said Petty was cleared after the quarterback suffered a bruised chest against Miami on Saturday night.

Extra points

Panthers three-time All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly said he is not considering retiring after his second NFL concussion in as many years. … Dolphins center Mike Pouncey said the hip injury that ended his season isn't career threatening, and he will be ready for the team's offseason program.