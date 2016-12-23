NFL notebook: Jets coach Bowles in hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Jets coach Todd Bowles was hospitalized Friday with what the team called an “undisclosed illness,” and he did not travel for the game Saturday at New England.

In a statement posted on the team's website, the Jets said Bowles was in stable condition, but it was uncertain if he eventually would join the team in time for the game.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital, where general manager Mike Maccagnan visited him. Maccagnan has remained in constant contact with Bowles, who wants to coach the game but will need to be cleared by doctors.

If Bowles is unavailable to coach, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will fill in against the Patriots. Caldwell, who played linebacker for 11 seasons in the NFL, also serves as New York's inside linebackers coach.

Meanwhile, Jets running back Matt Forte is doubtful because of knee and shoulder injuries.

Donald fined again

The NFL fined defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams a total of $42,540 for his actions in a game against the Seahawks in Week 15.

Donald (Penn Hills, Pitt) was flagged for grabbing a facemask in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 24-3 loss. He then was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct for picking up the flag and throwing it back toward the official. The league fined Donald $18,231 for unnecessary roughness and $24,309 for the second infraction.

Donald has been fined $82,040 this season for five infractions.

Broncos hurting

The Broncos' narrow path to the playoffs grew more precarious when their leading tackler and top two tight ends were ruled out for this weekend's game against the Chiefs.

The Broncos (8-6) could see their playoff hopes evaporate with a loss to the Chiefs (10-4).

Ruled out were safety T.J. Ward, who leads Denver with 87 tackles, and tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green, all of whom suffered concussions against the Patriots last week.

RB Mathews done

Eagles running back Ryan Mathews suffered a herniated disk in his neck in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants. The injury will require surgery.

Coach Doug Pederson called it a “pretty major deal” that will cause Mathews to miss “some significant time.”

“I don't think it's career (threatening),” Pederson said.

Around the league

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was ruled out for Saturday's game against Green Bay. ... The 49ers placed receiver Torrey Smith on season-ending injured reserve with a concussion. ... The Cardinals placed defensive back Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve. ... Bears activated linebacker Jerrell Freeman from the exempt/commissioner's permission list. He is returning from a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.