Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
NFL

NFL notebook: Jets coach Bowles in hospital

Wire Reports | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 7:00 p.m.

NEW YORK — Jets coach Todd Bowles was hospitalized Friday with what the team called an “undisclosed illness,” and he did not travel for the game Saturday at New England.

In a statement posted on the team's website, the Jets said Bowles was in stable condition, but it was uncertain if he eventually would join the team in time for the game.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital, where general manager Mike Maccagnan visited him. Maccagnan has remained in constant contact with Bowles, who wants to coach the game but will need to be cleared by doctors.

If Bowles is unavailable to coach, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will fill in against the Patriots. Caldwell, who played linebacker for 11 seasons in the NFL, also serves as New York's inside linebackers coach.

Meanwhile, Jets running back Matt Forte is doubtful because of knee and shoulder injuries.

Donald fined again

The NFL fined defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams a total of $42,540 for his actions in a game against the Seahawks in Week 15.

Donald (Penn Hills, Pitt) was flagged for grabbing a facemask in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 24-3 loss. He then was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct for picking up the flag and throwing it back toward the official. The league fined Donald $18,231 for unnecessary roughness and $24,309 for the second infraction.

Donald has been fined $82,040 this season for five infractions.

Broncos hurting

The Broncos' narrow path to the playoffs grew more precarious when their leading tackler and top two tight ends were ruled out for this weekend's game against the Chiefs.

The Broncos (8-6) could see their playoff hopes evaporate with a loss to the Chiefs (10-4).

Ruled out were safety T.J. Ward, who leads Denver with 87 tackles, and tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green, all of whom suffered concussions against the Patriots last week.

RB Mathews done

Eagles running back Ryan Mathews suffered a herniated disk in his neck in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants. The injury will require surgery.

Coach Doug Pederson called it a “pretty major deal” that will cause Mathews to miss “some significant time.”

“I don't think it's career (threatening),” Pederson said.

Around the league

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was ruled out for Saturday's game against Green Bay. ... The 49ers placed receiver Torrey Smith on season-ending injured reserve with a concussion. ... The Cardinals placed defensive back Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve. ... Bears activated linebacker Jerrell Freeman from the exempt/commissioner's permission list. He is returning from a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.