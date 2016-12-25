NFL notebook: McGloin 'ready to go' for Raiders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt McGloin said he's “ready to go” as starting quarterback for the playoff-bound Raiders.

“I know this team, these guys around me, this staff, this organization will do a great job of helping me out and embracing me,” he said. “Just making sure we continue to move in the right direction.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his right leg in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 33-25 victory over the Colts, sending Oakland into its first postseason in 14 years with McGloin at the helm.

McGloin, a Penn State product, made six starts as an undrafted rookie in 2013, winning his first in Houston and then losing the final five. Carr was drafted the next year and has made every start since, with McGloin throwing just 55 passes in that time.

Carr had been the major reason for the turnaround in Oakland after 13 straight seasons without a playoff berth.

He threw three TD passes on Saturday to give him 28 on the season, and his seven fourth-quarter comebacks are the biggest driver behind Oakland's success.

“It's tough right now,” center Rodney Hudson said. “Everybody is going to be down right now, but the important thing is for everyone to be there for Derek.”

Cassel gets call for Titans

Matt Cassel will serve as the Titans' starting quarterback for the season finale after Marcus Mariota suffered a broken right leg in the third quarter of Saturday's 38-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Cassel completed 13 of 24 passes for 124 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

“I'm excited to be out on the field and play with these guys,” Cassel said. “I'm not excited on the circumstances. At the same time, it's part of my job to be ready.”

The Titans had won three in a row and seven of 10 entering the game. All they needed to do was beat reeling Jacksonville to set up an AFC South title game next week against Houston. Instead, they lost, and the Texans beat Cincinnati to clinch the division for the second straight year and eliminate Tennessee.

“That breaks my heart, man,” Tennessee offensive tackle Taylor Lewan said of Mariota. “Love him. That guy's an awesome dude. For that to happen to him, it's unfair.”

Report: 49ers' Hyde suffers torn MCL

49ers' running back Carlos Hyde tore his MCL during a one-point victory over the Rams and will miss the final game of the season next Sunday, ESPN reported. Neither Hyde's agent nor the 49ers would confirm the report.

Hyde rushed for 988 yards this season, leaving him just 12 shy of his first 1,000-yard season. In his first two seasons with the 49ers, the second-round pick in 2014 from Ohio State rushed for 803 yards.

He was on a pace for 1,000 yards last season, rushing for 470 yards in seven games, but he suffered a foot injury and missed the last nine games.