NFL

Browns relieved by victory

Wire Reports | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Browns coach Hue Jackson didn't drive to work Monday as much as he floated to his office.

The weight has been lifted in Cleveland by one, hard-to-get, almost-hard-to-imagine win.

The Browns erased that ugly zero on their record.

“It is very freeing,” Jackson said with a chuckle, two days after the Browns got their first win in more than a year, 20-17 over the San Diego Chargers . “I feel better today than I did at any time during this year to be very honest with you.”

Pressure has given way to relief for players, coaches, fans, everyone associated with the Browns (1-14), who no longer have to discuss the possibility of joining the 2008 Detroit Lions in the NFL's exclusive 0-16 losers club.

During a festive time of the year, that's something worth celebrating.

Texans sticking with Savage at quarterback

The Houston Texans are sticking with Tom Savage at quarterback Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Savage, a Pitt product, made his first career start in place of Brock Osweiler on Saturday night in a 12-10 win over the Bengals that allowed the Texans to clinch the AFC South.

Osweiler was benched in the second quarter two weeks ago against Jacksonville and Savage took over to help the Texans rally for a 21-20 victory.

Vikings' Zimmer doesn't believe DBs made plan

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn't believe his defensive backs made their own plan for covering Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Xavier Rhodes repeatedly called the conflict a “miscommunication.” Terence Newman said it was a non-issue.

Post-game commentary Saturday by Rhodes suggested players defied Zimmer's orders to put the Pro Bowl cornerback on Nelson, rather than keep Rhodes and Newman in their places regardless of the formation shown by the Packers.

The stunning admission after the 38-25 loss by the Vikings served as a snapshot of Minnesota's spoiled season.

