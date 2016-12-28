Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Ravens WR Smith Sr. says he'll likely retire

Wire Reports | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 7:12 p.m.

Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said Sunday's game against the Bengals is likely the last of his 16-year career.

“I'm about 89 percent sure,” said Smith, a reference to his uniform number. “I'm pretty sure I know what I want to do. I've got great support from my family. My wife supports me whichever way I want to go. My boys want me to still play, but there's a little girl named Baylee Smith who wants her daddy home. So football is a conduit, something that, it's a platform good and bad, but it gives you an opportunity. Football has given me more than I probably can give football back. But for 2016-17 and beyond, it's probably my last game.”

At 37, Smith is the oldest receiver in the league. He ranks third on the Ravens with 67 receptions, second with 765 receiving yards and leads the team with five touchdown receptions.

RG3 might not be cleared in time for Steelers game

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III remains in concussion protocol and could miss Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Griffin was not on the practice field Wednesday.

He was injured in the fourth quarter in last week's win over San Diego and replaced by rookie Cody Kessler, who finished off Cleveland's first victory in 2016.

Kessler, who has made eight starts but sustained two concussions earlier this season, will start if Griffin can't play.

Bucs' Martin suspended

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances and said he's entering a treatment facility rather than appeal the ban. The two-time Pro Bowler who was the league's second-leading rusher in 2015 will miss Sunday's game against Carolina.

Extra points

Bengals receiver A.J. Green (strained hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Ravens. ... EJ Manuel will start at quarterback for the Bills on Sunday because of what interim coach Anthony Lynn called “a business decision.”

