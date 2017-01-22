Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Atlanta 'D' sets tone in 1st half

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws while being hit by Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Updated 4 hours ago

ATLANTA — After a week of big projections about the high-scoring offenses in the NFC championship game, the big surprise came from Atlanta's defense.

The Falcons shut out Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the first half of their 44-21 win Sunday. Atlanta earned its second trip to the Super Bowl by muffling one of the league's most respected offenses.

The Falcons (13-5) led 31-0 before giving up their first points in the third quarter.

For 36-year-old defensive end Dwight Freeney, the win provided evidence that Atlanta's young defense has matured. The Falcons started four rookies and four second-year players on defense.

“It's funny because some people say the defense is too young,” Freeney said. “They're going to make a lot of mistakes. I can look at it from the other side. Those guys are young and have energy and can run. You get them going on the right page and understanding the things they need to understand fast, we can be dangerous.”

One rookie, linebacker Deion Jones, put pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a third-down incompletion to set up a missed 41-yard field goal by Mason Crosby on Green Bay's first possession.

Second-year cornerback Jalen Collins stripped the ball from fullback Aaron Ripkowski at the Atlanta 11 on the Packers' second drive. Collins recovered to set up a Falcons touchdown drive for a 17-0 lead.

Rodgers came away impressed.

“That's a good defense,” Rodgers said. “They play a simple scheme and they run it really well. They rely on their pass rush and they drop lanes. They did a good job.”

