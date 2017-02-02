Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Cardinals receiver, Pitt product Fitzgerald will return

Staff and Wire Reports | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald walks off the field after a win over the Rams Jan. 1, 2017. Fitzgerald (Pitt) has confirmed he will be back to play a 14th NFL season.

Kicker Chris Boswell wrote on his verified Instagram account that he has re-signed with the Steelers.

“Blessed for another year with #SteelersNation!!” Boswell wrote underneath a picture that shows him wearing a black shirt with a Steelers logo while signing a document.

Boswell was an exclusive rights free agent. The NFL minimum salary for a player with two years of experience is $615,000.

He made 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season and was perfect on 36 extra-point attempts.

He added eight more field goals in three playoff games, including six in an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. He was 3 of 5 in extra points in the postseason.

Boswell, 25, has made 87.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in his two seasons with the Steelers.

Fitzgerald will return

Cardinals wide receiver and Pitt product Larry Fitzgerald confirmed he will be back to play a 14th NFL season.

In a text to azcardinals.com's Darren Urban, Fitzgerald confirmed a report he would play another season.

Speaking at the PGA's Waste Management Open Pro-Am on Tuesday, Fitzgerald said he felt much better physically and had pretty much made up his mind on whether he would return but wasn't ready to make it public.

At 33, Fitzgerald led the NFL in receptions last season with 107.

Colts' McAfee retires

Colts punter and Plum graduate Pat McAfee said he is retiring. The 29-year-old two-time Pro Bowl pick and West Virginia product made the announcement on Twitter.

McAfee wrote that three knee surgeries in four years, the expectation of additional operations in the future and an enticing offer to work for Barstool Sports convinced him to walk away despite having two years and nearly $6 million remaining on his contract.

Falcons center iffy

Falcons Pro Bowl center Alex Mack was bothered by his injured left fibula during practice, and coach Dan Quinn said he's “concerned” about the anchor of the offensive line heading into Sunday's title game against the Patriots. Mack didn't practice last week, and he's been listed as limited this week.

Hooker to miss combine

Former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker (New Castle) won't participate in the NFL scouting combine after having surgery on his labrum and for a hernia, according to multiple reports.

Hooker, an All-American and first-round draft prospect, is expected to be out several months, according to the reports.

Brown discusses abuse

Former Giants kicker Josh Brown admitted to “holding down” his then-wife, Molly, but not to hitting or slapping her, in an interview on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

Brown sat down with ABC News' Paula Faris for the interview, in which Faris asked what he meant in a journal entry in which he admitted to physically, verbally and emotionally abusing Molly.

“I mean I had put my hands on her,” he said. “I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage.

“I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things.”

Extra points

The NFL players' union will make a push for improved equipment and for more consistent compliance with the concussion protocol. The NFL Players Association also insisted there will be no extension of the 10-year labor agreement signed in 2011. ... Ronald Gasser, who said he shot former Jets running back Joe McKnight, was charged with second-degree murder, the Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) District Attorney's office announced. ... Former Panthers and Ravens receiver Steve Smith signed a multiyear deal to become an analyst for NFL Network.

