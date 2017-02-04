Woodland Hills' Taylor joins Tomlinson, Davis and Warner in latest Pro Football Hall of Fame class

HOUSTON — The running backs were known simply by their initials: LT and TD. The quarterback served as ringmaster for “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

All unstoppable in their own way, LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner earned their spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Joining them are sackmaster Jason Taylor — in on his first ballot, the same as Tomlinson — and Morten Andersen, the NFL's all-time leading scorer, who joins Jan Stenerud as the second pure placekicker to make the hall.

Seahawks safety Kenny Easley made it as a senior nominee, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in as a contributor. Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue did not make it, with his role in downplaying the severity of the league's concussion problem playing a role.

Woodland Hills' Taylor was Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 with 13 1⁄ 2 sacks and finished his 15-year career, most of them with the Dolphins, with 139 1⁄ 2 sacks, eight interceptions and 29 fumble recoveries.

In nine years with the Chargers, then two with the Jets, the 5-foot-10 Tomlinson reset the template for what had been known as a scatback, proving someone of his size and speed could be a game changer, not just a change of pace.

As dangerous catching the ball (4,772 career yards) as he was running it (13,684), in 2003, LT became the first player to rush for 1,000 yards and catch 100 passes.

In giving the thumbs-up to Davis and Warner, the 48 Hall of Fame voters answered “Yes” to the question of whether a few truly dominating years are enough for someone to be enshrined. (They said “No,” however, when it came to Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, who didn't advance beyond the final 10.)

Warner's heyday was 1999-2001 with the Rams, whose offense was known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.” Warner quit his job bagging groceries, first for a stint in the Arena League, then landing in the NFL after getting a tryout with St. Louis.

Davis was a sixth-round pick out of Georgia in 1995 who became the Denver Broncos' starting tailback and from 1996-98 — winning two Super Bowls with John Elway. In 1998, he became the fourth runner to surpass 2,000 yards, with 2008.