NFL

NFL notebook: Pats fane earns date with tennis star

Staff and Wire Reports | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 9:09 p.m.

Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots' shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.

With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win.” A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, “sure.”

Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”

Extra points

The San Francisco 49ers officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season. … New England quarterback Tom Brady's game jersey disappeared from his bag, something that would have been a treasured souvenir perhaps for his mother Galynn, who has been battling serious illness the last 18 months. “If it shows up on eBay, someone let me know and I'll track that down,” Brady said.

