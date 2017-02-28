Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

NHL notebook: Players hope latest mumps outbreak is contained quickly

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 7:15 p.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

The return of the mumps caught some NHL players by surprise, and they are counting on the league being better equipped to deal with the second such outbreak in a little over two years.

“Well, it happened the one time, and guys were concerned about it and thought it was going to be kind of gone forever,” Sabres veteran forward Kyle Okposo said Tuesday. “I just hope it doesn't reach us. I feel for the guys that have it. Just want to make sure that it gets as contained as we can this time.”

The latest outbreak began in Vancouver, where the Canucks announced last weekend defenseman Troy Stecher was diagnosed, and six other players and a trainer were showing symptoms. On Monday, the Wild announced forwards Zach Parise and Jason Pominville and assistant coach Scott Stevens were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease and must miss at least three games.

The developments raised concern after what occurred during the first half of the 2014-15 season: 24 players, including Penguins star Sidney Crosby, representing five teams and two on-ice officials showed symptoms or were diagnosed with the mumps.

Knights close on coach?

The Vegas Golden Knights are closing in on hiring their first coach and could do so this season.

General manager George McPhee told Sportsnet 590 that recent events could lead to a coach being named sooner than expected.

McPhee wouldn't list or say how many candidates he he talked to, but Jack Capuano, who was fired by the Islanders on Jan. 17, and Gerard Gallant, who was fired by the Panthers on Nov. 27, reportedly interviewed for the job. Ken Hitchcock, fired by the Blues on Feb. 1, could be another candidate.

Trading places

The Red Wings traded defenseman Brendan Smith to the Rangers in exchange for a second-round pick in 2018 and a third-round pick this year. Smith had two goals and three assists in 33 games this season with the Red Wings.

• The Senators acquired forward Viktor Stalberg from the Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick this year.

• The Sabres acquired defenseman Mat Bodie from the Rangers in exchange for forward Daniel Catenacci in a trade of minor-league players.

New deals for Blackhawks

The Blackhawks agreed to one-year contract extensions through next season with defenseman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo.

In five seasons in Chicago, the 38-year-old Rozsival has played on two championship teams. He has one goal and one assist this year.

Tootoo, 34, has played in 36 games after signing with Chicago last summer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.