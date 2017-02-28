NHL notebook: Players hope latest mumps outbreak is contained quickly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The return of the mumps caught some NHL players by surprise, and they are counting on the league being better equipped to deal with the second such outbreak in a little over two years.

“Well, it happened the one time, and guys were concerned about it and thought it was going to be kind of gone forever,” Sabres veteran forward Kyle Okposo said Tuesday. “I just hope it doesn't reach us. I feel for the guys that have it. Just want to make sure that it gets as contained as we can this time.”

The latest outbreak began in Vancouver, where the Canucks announced last weekend defenseman Troy Stecher was diagnosed, and six other players and a trainer were showing symptoms. On Monday, the Wild announced forwards Zach Parise and Jason Pominville and assistant coach Scott Stevens were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease and must miss at least three games.

The developments raised concern after what occurred during the first half of the 2014-15 season: 24 players, including Penguins star Sidney Crosby, representing five teams and two on-ice officials showed symptoms or were diagnosed with the mumps.

Knights close on coach?

The Vegas Golden Knights are closing in on hiring their first coach and could do so this season.

General manager George McPhee told Sportsnet 590 that recent events could lead to a coach being named sooner than expected.

McPhee wouldn't list or say how many candidates he he talked to, but Jack Capuano, who was fired by the Islanders on Jan. 17, and Gerard Gallant, who was fired by the Panthers on Nov. 27, reportedly interviewed for the job. Ken Hitchcock, fired by the Blues on Feb. 1, could be another candidate.

Trading places

The Red Wings traded defenseman Brendan Smith to the Rangers in exchange for a second-round pick in 2018 and a third-round pick this year. Smith had two goals and three assists in 33 games this season with the Red Wings.

• The Senators acquired forward Viktor Stalberg from the Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick this year.

• The Sabres acquired defenseman Mat Bodie from the Rangers in exchange for forward Daniel Catenacci in a trade of minor-league players.

New deals for Blackhawks

The Blackhawks agreed to one-year contract extensions through next season with defenseman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo.

In five seasons in Chicago, the 38-year-old Rozsival has played on two championship teams. He has one goal and one assist this year.

Tootoo, 34, has played in 36 games after signing with Chicago last summer.