NFL

Ex-NFL player driving truck that accidentally struck, killed daughter

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, Arizona Cardinals' Todd Heap warms up at NFL football training camp in Flagstaff, Ariz. Police say Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck his 3-year-daughter while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday, April 14, 2017. Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mesa police said impairment was not a factor. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2nO2juS) that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

