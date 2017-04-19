Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 6:51 a.m.
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

MILFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 27.

An official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections says Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities tried to revive the former New England Patriots tight end, and he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial - HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster at 4:07 a.m.

Prison officials say the Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts They say he hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window.

Authorities say Hernandez tried to block the cell door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

