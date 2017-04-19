Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL champ Patriots to visit Trump hours after ex-player's death

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Tom Brady's missing jersey from the Super Bowl has been found in the possession of a member of the international media. The NFL said in a statement Monday, March 20, 2017 that his jersey was found through the 'cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities.'
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
James White of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images
Confetti falls after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots are visiting the White House to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for another NFL title.

Trump's welcome to the team later Wednesday is coming hours after the news from Massachusetts prisons officials that ex-Patriot tight end Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell.

Hernandez - who played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012 - was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. Days ago, the 27-year-old former tight end was acquitted of a double murder.

A team spokesman says the Patriots are aware of the reports of Hernandez's death but the club isn't expected to comment.

Team owner Bob Kraft is a longtime Trump friend.

Some Patriots players intend to skip the White House visit because they oppose Trump's presidency.

