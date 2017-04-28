Friday morning quarterback: Reaction to first-round picks in the NFL Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stop us if you've heard this before: The Cleveland Browns fumbled early in the NFL Draft.

But could they have gotten things right this time?

With a long history of drafting - and failing to land - a franchise quarterback, and finding themselves needing a quarterback yet again, the Browns opted not to draft a signal-caller in the first round of the draft Thursday night.

This despite having three first-round picks.

The move drew mixed emotions.

Columnist Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com hailed the team's decision, calling it “ smart and safe ” by not reaching for a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. .

ESPN's Kevin Seifert, meanwhile, said the Browns outsmarted themselves, calling the franchise “ America's most disciplined losers .”

The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer acknowledged the quandary of the Browns not getting a quarterback but still categorized them as “winners” for the night.

Arguably the biggest move of the draft came when the Chicago Bears swapped the No. 3 pick, their third- and fourth- picks and their third-round selection in 2018 to move up one spot to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Chicago Tribune columnist Brad Biggs called it the “ boldest draft day move the organization has made in more than two decades .”

The Sun-Times called the move a “stunner.”

In Baltimore, the Ravens' selection of Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey at No. 16 was met with a lukewarm reception by columnist Mike Preston. With players on the team's wish list already drafted, the Ravens made the most of what was left to address their needs , Preston wrote.

In Cincinnati, where the Bengals drafted John Ross at No. 9, Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty was enamored with the Washington wide receiver's speed but questioned whether drafting the “best available player” rather than to address a need was the right move.

And finally, in Indianapolis, columnist Gregg Doyel said Colts fans are going to love Malik Hooker , the New Castle graduate and Ohio State safety who the team selected at No. 15.