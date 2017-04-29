Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Redskins draft Gateway's Nicholson in 4th round
Chris Harlan | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Gary Bills | For The Times Express
Montae Nicholson captured the 110-meter hurdles championship at the Butler Invitational on April 12, 2013.

The WPIAL has another NFL-bound safety.

Montae Nicholson, a former three-sport standout at Gateway High School, was chosen in the fourth round Saturday by the Washington Redskins. Nicholson was drafted No. 123 overall.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder earned All-Big 10 honorable mention honors last season as a junior at Michigan State. He was second on the team with 86 tackles. Nicholson played 38 games and started 23 in his three seasons with the Spartans. He had 200 career tackles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

A standout hurdler in high school, Nicholson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFL combine. He was the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review male high school athlete of the year in 2014.

New Castle native Malik Hooker, an Ohio State safety, was drafted in the first round Thursday by the Indianapolis Colts.

