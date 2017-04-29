Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Former Pitt quarterback Peterman drafted to Bills in the fifth round
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman runs a drill at the NFL Combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman throws against Villanova on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Heinz Field.

Updated 1 hour ago

At the end of the college football season, former Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman put his head down and went to work preparing for the NFL Draft. He was so focused on the process, he didn't even bother to read the considerable number of press clippings about his pro prospects.

He finally looked up Saturday and saw he was drafted in the fifth round (171 overall) by the Buffalo Bills. Peterman is the 10th quarterback drafted by the Bills since the retirement of Jim Kelly; none have gone to the Pro Bowl.

Peterman will compete with Bills starter Tyrod Taylor, who is signed for only the next two seasons.

Peterman was the eighth quarterback selected after North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, California's Davis Webb, Iowa's C.J. Beathard and Tennessee Joshua Dobbs. Peterman transferred to Pitt after losing the starting job at Tennessee to Dobbs.

During taping of ESPN's “Gruden QB Camp” earlier this month, Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden said Peterman was “about as NFL-ready as any quarterback we've had come through here (in eight years).

“Your ability in the pocket, I hate to say it, but it's professional.”

Peterman is the first Pitt quarterback drafted before the fourth round since Dan Marino, a first-round pick in 1983.

When Peterman transferred to Pitt from Tennessee in 2015, he wasn't the favorite to become the starter that season. But he started the third game against Iowa, and all 24 after that.

His best game was in one of the most difficult venues in college football -- Clemson's Death Valley.

But Peterman threw five touchdown passes while leading Pitt to a 43-42 victory against eventual national champion Clemson.

In two seasons at Pitt, he completed 378 of 620 pass attempts for 5,142 yards, 47 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

“I think Buffalo got an incredible steal in Nathan,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He's a highly intelligent player and leader. There's a reason he was the ACC's passing efficiency leader as a senior (163.37). Nathan will be a great asset on and off the field for the Bills.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.