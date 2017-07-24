Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

NFL notebook: Colts will send star QB Andrew Luck to PUP

Wire Reports | Monday, July 24, 2017, 8:24 p.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Monday franchise quarterback Andrew Luck will go on the physically unable to perform list when players report to camp Saturday.

“I want to make this very clear: Andrew has not had a setback. This is all part of the process,” Ballard said. “The long-term prognosis is very good, and that is very positive. We are going to follow the doctors' orders and the process.”

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, had surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum.

The Colts have avoided establishing a timeline for when Luck will start taking snaps.

Elway re-ups

John Elway agreed to a new five-year contract with the Denver Broncos, ending a long-running story line that had fans wondering if their Hall of Fame QB-turned-GM might leave the franchise he's led to three Super Bowl titles.

Elway had insisted ever since the club approached him last October about a new deal that he wasn't going anywhere.

Report: Olsen to report

Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen plans to report to training camp Tuesday with the rest of his Carolina Panthers teammates, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Olsen was considering a holdout while seeking a new contract commensurate with the league's top tight ends.

Vikings' Murray to PUP

The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.

Murray was signed away from Oakland for a three-year, $15 million deal as a free agent, with $8.55 million guaranteed. But he missed the entire offseason program following ankle surgery in March.

Floyd missed all but the 2016 opener after having right knee surgery and then experiencing complications in his recovery.

Cowboys cut Whitehead

The Dallas Cowboys released receiver and kick returner Lucky Whitehead after the third-year player was linked to a shoplifting arrest in his home state of Virginia, with his agent saying he believes it was a case of mistaken identity. Whitehead said he “didn't know about that” as he was escorted off the field by a member of the Cowboys' public relations staff.

Bears LB performed Heimlich

Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman told the Chicago Tribune he was eating at a restaurant in the Austin airport Sunday when he noticed a man frantically running around a neighboring table. A woman recognized the man was choking and tried the Heimlich maneuver, but Freeman said she wasn't forceful enough to dislodge the food stuck in the man's airway. Freeman says he rushed in like he was “ready to make a tackle” and successfully performed the maneuver.

Extra points

Prosecutors said there's insufficient evidence to file sexual assault charges against Michael Irvin, a former football star for the Cowboys and the University of Miami. A 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in March. ... The Philadelphia Eagles signed Canadian rugby star Adam Zaruba to a three-year contract. Zaruba had a tryout Sunday. ... New York Giants second-year receiver Roger Lewis Jr. had his charge for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) from early June dropped.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.