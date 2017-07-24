NFL notebook: Colts will send star QB Andrew Luck to PUP

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Monday franchise quarterback Andrew Luck will go on the physically unable to perform list when players report to camp Saturday.

“I want to make this very clear: Andrew has not had a setback. This is all part of the process,” Ballard said. “The long-term prognosis is very good, and that is very positive. We are going to follow the doctors' orders and the process.”

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, had surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum.

The Colts have avoided establishing a timeline for when Luck will start taking snaps.

Elway re-ups

John Elway agreed to a new five-year contract with the Denver Broncos, ending a long-running story line that had fans wondering if their Hall of Fame QB-turned-GM might leave the franchise he's led to three Super Bowl titles.

Elway had insisted ever since the club approached him last October about a new deal that he wasn't going anywhere.

Report: Olsen to report

Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen plans to report to training camp Tuesday with the rest of his Carolina Panthers teammates, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Olsen was considering a holdout while seeking a new contract commensurate with the league's top tight ends.

Vikings' Murray to PUP

The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.

Murray was signed away from Oakland for a three-year, $15 million deal as a free agent, with $8.55 million guaranteed. But he missed the entire offseason program following ankle surgery in March.

Floyd missed all but the 2016 opener after having right knee surgery and then experiencing complications in his recovery.

Cowboys cut Whitehead

The Dallas Cowboys released receiver and kick returner Lucky Whitehead after the third-year player was linked to a shoplifting arrest in his home state of Virginia, with his agent saying he believes it was a case of mistaken identity. Whitehead said he “didn't know about that” as he was escorted off the field by a member of the Cowboys' public relations staff.

Bears LB performed Heimlich

Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman told the Chicago Tribune he was eating at a restaurant in the Austin airport Sunday when he noticed a man frantically running around a neighboring table. A woman recognized the man was choking and tried the Heimlich maneuver, but Freeman said she wasn't forceful enough to dislodge the food stuck in the man's airway. Freeman says he rushed in like he was “ready to make a tackle” and successfully performed the maneuver.

Extra points

Prosecutors said there's insufficient evidence to file sexual assault charges against Michael Irvin, a former football star for the Cowboys and the University of Miami. A 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in March. ... The Philadelphia Eagles signed Canadian rugby star Adam Zaruba to a three-year contract. Zaruba had a tryout Sunday. ... New York Giants second-year receiver Roger Lewis Jr. had his charge for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) from early June dropped.