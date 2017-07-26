Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Browns QB Cody Kessler opens camp atop depth chart

Wire Reports | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 6:21 p.m.



Cody Kessler will enter Browns training camp as the man to beat in the competition for the starting quarterback job, and defensive end Myles Garrett is “ready to go” despite suffering a left lateral foot sprain last month, coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday.

Although Kessler remains atop the depth chart, the quarterback derby is close with camp opening Thursday. Rookie DeShone Kizer is on Kessler's heels. They split first-team repetitions throughout mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Jackson also said Brock Osweiler has a legitimate shot to start the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the Steelers.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, had a health scare when his foot was injured June 14 during the second practice of mandatory minicamp. But the Browns expect Garrett to be ready to roll in camp.

Jets claim Whitehead

The bizarre case of wide receiver/kick returner Lucky Whitehead took yet another turn, leading him to the Jets.

A day after the Cowboys released Whitehead because the team had mistakenly believed he had been arrested last month for shoplifting in Virginia, New York claimed the 25-year-old as they prepared to open training camp Friday.

DE Griffin gets extension

Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen signed a four-year extension with the Vikings, keeping him under contract through 2022.

The deal is worth $58 million, including $34 million in guaranteed money for injury, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Extra points

Bengals receiver John Ross, the team's first-round pick, is sidelined with a shoulder injury and is a “couple of weeks” from returning, according to Bengals.com. ... The Ravens signed running back Bobby Rainey and confirmed running back Kenneth Dixon will miss the season because of a torn meniscus in his left knee. ... Tight end Jordan Reed was a surprise inclusion on the Redskins' physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp.

