NFL notebook: Ravens considering signing Colin Kaepernick

With starter Joe Flacco sidelined for at least a week with a disc issue in his back, the Ravens are exploring signing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Following the team's first full-squad practice of training camp Thursday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh brought up Kaepernick before even being asked about the free-agent quarterback.

It's an obvious connection given Kaepernick played his best football in San Francisco under Jim Harbaugh, John's brother, and former 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Roman is now a senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach for the Ravens.

“I've known Colin really through my brother for many years, and we've talked,” John Harbaugh said. “I got to know him really well when they scrimmaged here in 2014. He and I have been talking throughout the summer, a number of times. We've had some great conversations on the phone. It's really been a pleasure to talk to him and get to know him. I like history and politics and stuff, too, and we've had some debates. It's been fun. He's a great guy. He's a guy right now that's being talked about, and we'll just see what happens with that. I think it will all be speculation right now, but I think he's a really good football player. As I said at the owners meetings, I do believe he'll be playing in the National Football League this year.”

Asked later about Kaepernick, Harbaugh said, “I wouldn't rule it out at all. He's a really good football player.”

Bridgewater talks return

Teddy Bridgewater said he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Vikings.

The fourth-year quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since he was hurt, marking the first day of training camp for the full team with a fountain of optimism about his progress. He said there's no doubt he'll return to game action, though acknowledging the timetable remains uncertain.

Flashing his signature wide smile often during the interview session, Bridgewater credited his “amazing DNA” for the fortitude to work his way back from a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears. His mother, Rose Murphy, is a breast cancer survivor.

Pacman gets emotional

Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones accepted his one-game suspension for an offseason misdemeanor conviction, and the former WVU star got emotional over the unwavering support he has received from owner Mike Brown.

Jones is suspended by the NFL for the season opener as a result of his confrontation with a hotel security employee and an obscenity-filled tirade against arresting police officers. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge as part of an agreement, and other charges were dropped.

In his first public comments since the suspension, Jones accepted responsibility.

“I take all accountability for what I did and my actions and my words,” Jones said. “So I accept it, the one-game suspension. I'm ready to move on, man.”

Broncos' Booker out 6 weeks

Broncos coach Vance Joseph's first training camp got off to a rough start with word that Devontae Booker, who was pushing to unseat C.J. Anderson as Denver's starting running back, will undergo wrist surgery Friday and is expected to miss six weeks.

The team agreed to a one-year deal with veteran running back Stevan Ridley.

Extra points

The Texans claimed former Pitt receiver Devin Street off waivers from the Jets. ... The Falcons signed former Duquesne offensive lineman Larson Graham. ... First-round pick Reuben Foster has been cleared to go for the 49ers after missing the offseason program rehabilitating his injured right shoulder. However, No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas remained unsigned. ... Linebacker Erik Walden, who had a career-best 11 sacks for the Colts last season, agreed to a deal with the Titans. ... Saints quarterback Drew Brees, 38, said his contract situation is a “non-issue.” He is entering the last year of his deal.