NFL notebook: Ravens add obscure QB David Olson, not Colin Kaepernick

On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters he “wouldn't rule out” signing Colin Kaepernick for help at quarterback now that Joe Flacco will miss an indeterminate amount of time with back soreness.

On Friday, the Ravens signed someone to help them at quarterback. It wasn't Kaepernick, or anyone else you've likely ever heard of:

The team tweeted: “We have signed former Clemson QB David Olson.”

Olson most recently was seen playing for the Kansas City Phantoms of the Champions Indoor Football league, which isn't even top-level indoor football. He played for Harbaugh's brother, Jim, at Stanford — appearing in just one game over four seasons — before transferring to Clemson in 2014 for a fifth-year senior season in which he threw just three passes, completing one of them (for a 1-yard loss).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Olson also spent some time as a “real estate assistant” in the San Francisco area and a “sales engineer” for a packaging company in his home state of South Carolina.

Chiefs trade Pro Bowler

Kansas City and Seattle swapped linebackers, with D.J. Alexander joining the Seahawks and Kevin Pierre-Louis being sent to the Chiefs.

Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection last season as a special teams player for the Chiefs and played sparingly on defense. He had 16 total tackles in the regular season on defense and made one start.

Pierre-Louis never matched his potential with the Seahawks. An exceptional athlete, Pierre-Louis struggled with injuries and with inconsistent performance when he got on the field. Pierre-Louis appeared in 34 regular-season games with one start. He had 43 total tackles playing outside linebacker for the Seahawks.

Beckham talks money

Odell Beckham Jr. firmly covets being pro football's highest-paid player, as he proclaimed in a recent online video.

That doesn't mean the star receiver isn't going to show up when it's mandatory and try his hardest in practices and games.

“I am not here to hold out,” he said at the Giants' first workout of training camp. “I am here to practice. I am here to get better each and every day. I feel I have stuff I can improve on, stuff I need to work on, and really, stuff I am willing to work on.

“I am 24 years old. I'm trying to play football until I can't play football any more. I can't get caught up taking days off and not playing.”

Cowboys DE suspended

A third Cowboys defensive lineman will miss the start of the season because of a suspension.

The NFL said defensive end Damontre' Moore has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Defensive end David Irving and defensive tackle Randy Gregory already were suspended.

Titans extend Casey

The Titans agreed to a multi-year extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

The team announced the extension as the Titans went through their conditioning test.

Casey still had two seasons remaining on his current contract. ESPN reported Casey received a four-year, $60.4 million extension.

Extra points

The Raiders arrived in Napa for the start of training camp amid reports that left tackle Donald Penn plans to hold out. Penn, 34, is entering the final year of an $11.9 million, two-year contract he signed with the Raiders last offseason and reportedly is seeking to renegotiate the terms. He is scheduled to earn $5.8 million in base salary this season with another $1.3 million in incentives and bonuses. ... Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. There is no timetable for his return. ... Bills running back LeSean McCoy (Pitt), 29, told reporters he feels good, feels young and could play until age 33.