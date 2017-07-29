NFL notebook: Colts' Andrew Luck hopeful but no timetable for return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Andrew Luck tried to ease all doubts about his surgically repaired right shoulder Saturday.

He'll have to return to the field to actually prove it, and nobody knows when that will be.

For the first time in six NFL seasons, Luck will not suit up when the Colts hold their first training camp practice Sunday. Instead, he'll continue coaching them in meetings and from the sideline, just like he's done for months.

“It does feel different than it did last year,” Luck said. “I still have a ways to go in terms of regaining the strength, but I know every day it's improving. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

That's about the best update coach Chuck Pagano could have received when players reported to the team complex.

General manager Chris Ballard announced Monday that Indy's franchise quarterback would go on the physically unable to perform list though he remains hopeful Luck will start the Sept. 10 season opener at Los Angeles.

Neither the team nor Luck has established a timetable for his return, giving Luck only six more weeks to rebuild his strength, regain his throwing motion and get in football shape before the games count.

“We're not going to rush it just to rush it,” Luck said. “I have not felt an undue pressure to do something that would not be in my best interests.”

Indy has three other quarterbacks on the roster — backup Scott Tolzien, practice squad regular Stephen Morris and undrafted rookie Phillip Walker.

Safety Malik Hooker (New Castle), the team's first-round draft pick out of Ohio State, was activated from the PUP list. He was put on the list Tuesday after hurting his hamstring during a conditioning test.

Browns owner assures team will be patient

Embarrassed by the Browns' deplorable record during his tenure as owner, Jimmy Haslam promised patience will guide him going forward.

During his annual news conference at training camp, Haslam acknowledged last season's 1-15 record was “harder than we thought,” but he's convinced he has hired the right people to turn around a Cleveland franchise that never has been more irrelevant.

The Browns are just 15-49 since Haslam and his wife, Dee, assumed full control of the team. They've made their share of mistakes, but Haslam believes better days are ahead.

“I don't think we ever would have thought we'd be talking about coming off winning four games in our last two years in our third and fourth years in,” he said. “It's tough. It's hard. I think I've said it's embarrassing. At the same time, we have learned a lot. In life, I've learned you learn a heck of a lot more through the hard experiences than the easy ones.”

Titans sign WR Davis

The Titans signed the last of the NFL's draft picks still without a deal, agreeing to terms with No. 5 overall selection Corey Davis.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound receiver from Western Michigan had been the last pick without a contract after defensive back Gareon Conley, the 24th pick overall, signed his deal with Oakland on Friday.

Julio: No dive team for lost earring worth $100K

Falcons receiver Julio Jones wanted to clear the air in his first media session of training camp. He isn't worried about his surgically repaired left foot. He also is not concerned about his missing earring worth more than $100,000.

Jones' adventure on a jet ski at nearby Lake Lanier was a hot topic early in Falcons training camp. An Atlanta TV station reported Jones took a spill and lost the earring when he fell off the jet ski. WXIA-TV also reported a dive team was attempting to find the earring on the lake bottom.

“I didn't hire a dive team,” Jones said. “I did not do that. It was insured. I was fine. I didn't get thrown off or anything. I jumped off the jet ski. So that's cleared up.”

Extra points

The Lions put defensive lineman Ziggy Ansah on the active/physically unable to perform list. ... The Raiders opened training camp without Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn, who is holding out, the NFL Network reported.