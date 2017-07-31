Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Jets' Jamal Adams elicits cheer with 'die on the field' comment

The Associated Press | Monday, July 31, 2017, 8:45 p.m.
The Jets' Jamal Adams takes questions as part a of fan forum during training camp Monday, July 31, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J.

Jamal Adams has been cheered plenty of times during his football career. This might have been the most awkward.

The Jets rookie safety participated in a forum Monday for season-ticket holders that included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and running back Matt Forte. During a question-and-answer session, a fan asked the panel about player health and safety.

Adams, a first-round draft pick from LSU, isn't so fond of the NFL rules that often protect offensive players.

“I'm all about making the game safer ... but as a defensive player, I'm not a big fan of it,” Adams said with a laugh. “But, I get it. But, again, and I could speak for a lot of guys that play the game, we live and breathe — this is what we're so passionate about.

“Literally, if I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field. I would be at peace. Literally. That's not a lie.”

Many of the approximately 150 fans in the team's auditorium applauded Adams' comment. It was a curious response from Adams — and reaction — particularly coming off the largest update on chronic traumatic encephalopathy so far.

Boston University and VA researchers reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association last week that they found signs of the disease in nearly 90 percent of the 200 brains examined, including 110 of 111 from NFL players.

Ajayi has head injury

Dolphins coach Adam Gase decided to risk heavy contact by allowing tackling at practice, and the hitting was so fierce that running back Jay Ajayi suffered a possible concussion.

Ajayi walked off the field accompanied by trainers after several jarring collisions, including one that dislodged linebacker Lawrence Timmons' helmet.

Gase declined to second-guess his decision — at least not with the media.

“If we don't go live, you guys write that we don't work on tackling,” he said. “If we do go live and somebody gets hurt, then you say we shouldn't. You're going to be wrong either way. We feel like that's best for our football team. We needed to go live and tackle, and it's football.”

Ajayi had a breakout year for the Dolphins last season, when he ran for 1,272 yards and had consecutive 200-yard games.

Jags' Albert retires

Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert abruptly retired.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was acquired in a trade with the Dolphins in March.

He called it quits at age 32 after three days of training camp and nine NFL seasons.

He had been competing for a starting role with rookie Cam Robinson, a second-round draft pick who gets the job by default.

Albert skipped most of the team's offseason program because he wanted a new contract. He was scheduled to make $8.8 million in 2017.

He said in a statement it's been “truly a blessing” to play in the NFL. He plans to return to Miami to run his businesses.

Albert was drafted by the Chiefs out of Virginia in 2008 and was a Pro Bowler in '13 and '15.

Cardinals add CB

The Cardinals bolstered arguably their weakest position by signing ex-Cleveland cornerback Tramon Williams.

Finding a cornerback to play opposite Patrick Peterson has been a problem for Arizona. Coach Bruce Arians recently declared it open between Justin Bethel and Brandon Williams, although Ronald Zamort, an undrafted rookie, had looked good at the position before tearing an ACL in Saturday's Red and Blue practice.

Raiders DB avoids charges

A grand jury in Cleveland decided not to charge Raiders rookie defensive back Gareon Conley with any crimes after a rape investigation.

Spokesman Ryan Miday of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement the grand jury declined all possible charges for Conley after being presented the facts and circumstances surrounding the sexual assault allegations.

